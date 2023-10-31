NASCAR 2023: Where to watch NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway qualifying - Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is moving from the short track of Martinsville Speedway to Phoenix Raceway for the season finale race. This weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as the one-mile-long tri-oval track will host the Next Gen cars for the fourth time since it started.

Last time around, an eventful weekend in Martinsville saw Ryan Blaney clinching his third win of the season to advance to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.

It will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the Cup Series Championship Race in Arizona as it will determine the winner of the 2023 season.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers, including four playoff drivers, will start the race on Sunday, November 5. They will compete for 312 laps in 312 miles of thrilling racing.

Ahead of Sunday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday, November 4, to determine the starting lineup for the final race of the season. The driver with the fastest qualifying time will start from the pole.

The rest of the grid for the Cup Series Championship Race will be determined according to the qualifying times.

Joey Logano, the driver of the #22 Team Penske Ford, won last year’s Championship 4 race.

Where to watch the 2023 Championship 4 qualifying race at Phoenix Raceway

See here for the practice and qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway:

Friday, November 3, 2023

8:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race practice race

Saturday, November 28, 2023

4:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race qualifying race

The practice and qualifying race for Pheonix weekend will be broadcast live on USA Network and MRN.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race?

After winning last week’s race at Martinsville Speedway, Ryan Blaney moved to the top position in the Cup Series points table. He has accumulated 5000 points with three wins and seven top-five finishes.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is second, also with 5000 points. Kyle Larson (5000 points), William Byron (5000 points) and Denny Hamlin (2,354 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to watch another thrilling Cup Series race this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.