NASCAR 2023: Where to watch NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the dirt track of Bristol Motor Speedway to the sport's shortest track, Martinsville Speedway, for the NOCO 400. This weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 0.526 mile (0.847 km) paperclip-shaped short track will host Next Gen cars for the third time since last year’s playoff race.

Fresh off the weekend in Bristol, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Virginia in the eventful NOCO 400.

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (April 16) and compete for over 400 laps, giving us 210.4 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday to determine the starting lineup for the ninth race of the season.

The Cup Series cars with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole and the rest of the grid for the ninth race of the season will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

William Byron, the driver of the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s NOCO 400 (previously known as Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400). If he manages to defend his title, then it will mark his third win of the season.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR NOCO 400 qualifying race at Martinsville Speedway?

Saturday, April 15, 2023

4:35 pm ET: NOCO 400 practice

5:20 pm ET: NOCO 400 qualifying race

Both practice and qualifying will be broadcast live on FS2, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 in points table ahead of the NOCO 400?

With the completion of every NASCAR weekend race, drivers are awarded points based on their performance throughout the race. There are a lot of changes happening in the drivers’ standing after every race and this game of musical chairs will continue till the end of the regular race.

After securing a win last week at Bristol Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell took the top spot in the points table with 281 points. Ross Chastain stands second with 268 points, with the #1 Chevrolet driver finishing P28 last week.

Chastain is followed by Kevin Harvick with 255 points, Kyle Larson with 242 points, and Tyler Reddick with 235 points to complete the top five.

Poll : 0 votes