NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Richmond, Virginia, this weekend for the Toyota Owners 400, which will be held at the Richmond Raceway. The green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (April 2) and the event will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN.

The venue will host its 133rd race in the series' history and is the first short track race of the 2023 season. Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 10:50 am ET on Saturday (April 1) and can be enjoyed on FS1.

Sunday’s race will consist of 37 drivers who will compete for 400 laps on the 0.75-mile asphalt short track, resulting in a 300-mile race. It will feature 14 degrees of banking at turns 1-4, eight degrees on the front stretch and two degrees on the back stretch. The 0.75-mile is similar to an intermediate track but races like a short track.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year’s Toyota Owners 400 and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, NASCAR has seen different winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick - in the first six races this season, with Byron securing two straight wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

Where to watch NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

Sunday, April 2, 2023

3:30 pm ET: Toyota Owners 400

The 2023 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET. Live streaming for the seventh point-paying race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of Toyota Owners 400. As a result, all the action in Richmond, Virginia, including the practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN while the main event will be live on FS1 and MRN.

Fans can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the thrilling weekend in Richmond.

When the green flag drops this week, all the drivers will be hungrier to win.

Poll : 0 votes