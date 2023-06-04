NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

Thirteen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer became the 10th different winner of the season after winning Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway On Saturday.

In the action-packed Xfinity race, Custer took the advantage of a melee in Turn 1 after an overtime restart and then held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE COLE CUSTER ON HIS NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WIN AT PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY. RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE COLE CUSTER ON HIS NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WIN AT PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY. https://t.co/FnNw9UNBjN

With a victory, Cole Custer gained 54 points and secured his spot for the playoffs. He currently sits at fourth place in the driver standings with 457 points, with one win and six top-five finishes.

John Hunter Nemechek gained 45 points after finishing P10 and stayed on top of the Xfinity Series points table. Nemechek has a 14-point lead over Austin Hill, who currently has 522 points, two wins and seven top-five finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Xfinity points grid (13 to go): AHill-3w, Nemechek-2w, Allgaier-1w, Custer-1w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Berry +112, Creed +77, Mayer +34, Herbst +27, Hemric +14, Jones -14, Kligerman -26, Sieg -57 Xfinity points grid (13 to go): AHill-3w, Nemechek-2w, Allgaier-1w, Custer-1w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Berry +112, Creed +77, Mayer +34, Herbst +27, Hemric +14, Jones -14, Kligerman -26, Sieg -57 https://t.co/mZa4f78Jd0

Sheldon Creed, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P7 in the race. He stands in seventh place in the points table with 396 points, with two top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

John Hunter Nemechek – 522 Austin Hill – 508 Justin Allgaier - 478 Cole Custer – 457 Josh Berry - 431 Chandler Smith – 402 Sheldon Creed - 396 Sammy Smith – 357 Sam Mayer – 353 Riley Herbst - 346 Daniel Hemric – 333 Brandon Jones – 319 Jeb Burton - 316 Parker Kligerman - 307 Ryan Sieg - 276 Brett Moffitt - 267 Parker Retzlaff - 263 Kaz Grala - 227 Jeremy Clements - 212 Anthony Alfredo - 188 Joe Graf Jr. - 176 Kyle Sieg - 174 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 135 Brennan Poole - 134 Ryan Truex - 197 Josh Williams - 194 Ryan Ellis - 147 Alex Labbe - 113 Gray Gaulding - 104 Kyle Weatherman - 103 Patrick Emerling - 96 Connor Mosack - 94 Derek Kraus - 88 Blaine Perkins - 88 Joey Gase - 78 Myatt Snider - 67 Stefan Parsons - 65 Garrett Smithley - 58 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 43 CJ McLaughlin - 34 Caesar Bacarella - 32 Josh Bilicki - 26 Miguel Paludo - 24 Parker Chase - 24 David Starr - 17 Sage Karam - 14 Jade Buford - 13 Dylan Lupton - 8 Brad Perez - 8 Jesse Iwuji - 7

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, June 10.

Poll : 0 votes