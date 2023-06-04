Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 04, 2023 20:37 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147

Thirteen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer became the 10th different winner of the season after winning Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway On Saturday.

In the action-packed Xfinity race, Custer took the advantage of a melee in Turn 1 after an overtime restart and then held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE COLE CUSTER ON HIS NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WIN AT PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY. https://t.co/FnNw9UNBjN

With a victory, Cole Custer gained 54 points and secured his spot for the playoffs. He currently sits at fourth place in the driver standings with 457 points, with one win and six top-five finishes.

John Hunter Nemechek gained 45 points after finishing P10 and stayed on top of the Xfinity Series points table. Nemechek has a 14-point lead over Austin Hill, who currently has 522 points, two wins and seven top-five finishes.

Xfinity points grid (13 to go): AHill-3w, Nemechek-2w, Allgaier-1w, Custer-1w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Berry +112, Creed +77, Mayer +34, Herbst +27, Hemric +14, Jones -14, Kligerman -26, Sieg -57 https://t.co/mZa4f78Jd0

Sheldon Creed, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P7 in the race. He stands in seventh place in the points table with 396 points, with two top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek – 522
  2. Austin Hill – 508
  3. Justin Allgaier - 478
  4. Cole Custer – 457
  5. Josh Berry - 431
  6. Chandler Smith – 402
  7. Sheldon Creed - 396
  8. Sammy Smith – 357
  9. Sam Mayer – 353
  10. Riley Herbst - 346
  11. Daniel Hemric – 333
  12. Brandon Jones – 319
  13. Jeb Burton - 316
  14. Parker Kligerman - 307
  15. Ryan Sieg - 276
  16. Brett Moffitt - 267
  17. Parker Retzlaff - 263
  18. Kaz Grala - 227
  19. Jeremy Clements - 212
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 188
  21. Joe Graf Jr. - 176
  22. Kyle Sieg - 174
  23. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 135
  24. Brennan Poole - 134
  25. Ryan Truex - 197
  26. Josh Williams - 194
  27. Ryan Ellis - 147
  28. Alex Labbe - 113
  29. Gray Gaulding - 104
  30. Kyle Weatherman - 103
  31. Patrick Emerling - 96
  32. Connor Mosack - 94
  33. Derek Kraus - 88
  34. Blaine Perkins - 88
  35. Joey Gase - 78
  36. Myatt Snider - 67
  37. Stefan Parsons - 65
  38. Garrett Smithley - 58
  39. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 43
  40. CJ McLaughlin - 34
  41. Caesar Bacarella - 32
  42. Josh Bilicki - 26
  43. Miguel Paludo - 24
  44. Parker Chase - 24
  45. David Starr - 17
  46. Sage Karam - 14
  47. Jade Buford - 13
  48. Dylan Lupton - 8
  49. Brad Perez - 8
  50. Jesse Iwuji - 7

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, June 10.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...