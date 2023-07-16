NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Eighteen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek becomes the first driver to win four races this season after taking the checkered flag at Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday.

In the thrilling New Hampshire race, Nemechek stayed out front in the overtime restart and held off rookie Chandler Smith in the closing miles to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With a victory, John Hunter Nemechek gained 52 points and maintained the top position on the table. He has a 33-point lead over Austin Hill with 730 points, four wins, and 10 top-five finishes.

Chandler Smith, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished runner-up. He gained 43 points and stands in fifth place on the points table with 569 points from one win and five top-five finishes.

Justin Allgaier, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P6. With that, he gained 46 points and occupied third place in the points table with 670 points and nine top-five finish.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Ambetter Health 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 18th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

John Hunter Nemechek - 730 Austin Hill - 697 Justin Allgaier - 670 Cole Custer - 656 Chandler Smith - 569 Josh Berry - 544 Daniel Hemric - 510 Sammy Smith - 505 Sam Mayer - 502 Sheldon Creed - 484 Riley Herbst - 457 Parker Kligerman - 439 Jeb Burton - 423 Brett Moffitt - 415 Brandon Jones - 397 Kaz Grala - 340 Parker Retzlaff - 338 Ryan Sieg - 328 Jeremy Clements - 312 Josh Williams - 264 Joe Graf Jr. - 232 Kyle Sieg - 230 Anthony Alfredo - 219 Ryan Truex - 197 Ryan Ellis - 192 Brennan Poole - 184 Kyle Weatherman - 176 Alex Labbe - 166 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 160 Blaine Perkins # - 143 Connor Mosack - 120 Patrick Emerling - 119 Gray Gaulding - 104 Derek Kraus - 88 Joey Gase - 84 Garrett Smithley - 69 Myatt Snider - 67 Stefan Parsons - 67 Josh Bilicki - 63 Parker Chase - 55 Miguel Paludo - 48 Mason Massey - 45 CJ McLaughlin - 43 Leland Honeyman - 43 David Starr - 39 Caesar Bacarella - 32 Preston Pardus - 32 Sage Karam - 32 Alex Guenette - 22 Dylan Lupton - 21

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Pocono Raceway on Saturday, July 22.