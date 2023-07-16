NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Eighteen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek becomes the first driver to win four races this season after taking the checkered flag at Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday.

In the thrilling New Hampshire race, Nemechek stayed out front in the overtime restart and held off rookie Chandler Smith in the closing miles to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With a victory, John Hunter Nemechek gained 52 points and maintained the top position on the table. He has a 33-point lead over Austin Hill with 730 points, four wins, and 10 top-five finishes.

Chandler Smith, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished runner-up. He gained 43 points and stands in fifth place on the points table with 569 points from one win and five top-five finishes.

Justin Allgaier, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P6. With that, he gained 46 points and occupied third place in the points table with 670 points and nine top-five finish.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Ambetter Health 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 18th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek - 730
  2. Austin Hill - 697
  3. Justin Allgaier - 670
  4. Cole Custer - 656
  5. Chandler Smith - 569
  6. Josh Berry - 544
  7. Daniel Hemric - 510
  8. Sammy Smith - 505
  9. Sam Mayer - 502
  10. Sheldon Creed - 484
  11. Riley Herbst - 457
  12. Parker Kligerman - 439
  13. Jeb Burton - 423
  14. Brett Moffitt - 415
  15. Brandon Jones - 397
  16. Kaz Grala - 340
  17. Parker Retzlaff - 338
  18. Ryan Sieg - 328
  19. Jeremy Clements - 312
  20. Josh Williams - 264
  21. Joe Graf Jr. - 232
  22. Kyle Sieg - 230
  23. Anthony Alfredo - 219
  24. Ryan Truex - 197
  25. Ryan Ellis - 192
  26. Brennan Poole - 184
  27. Kyle Weatherman - 176
  28. Alex Labbe - 166
  29. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 160
  30. Blaine Perkins # - 143
  31. Connor Mosack - 120
  32. Patrick Emerling - 119
  33. Gray Gaulding - 104
  34. Derek Kraus - 88
  35. Joey Gase - 84
  36. Garrett Smithley - 69
  37. Myatt Snider - 67
  38. Stefan Parsons - 67
  39. Josh Bilicki - 63
  40. Parker Chase - 55
  41. Miguel Paludo - 48
  42. Mason Massey - 45
  43. CJ McLaughlin - 43
  44. Leland Honeyman - 43
  45. David Starr - 39
  46. Caesar Bacarella - 32
  47. Preston Pardus - 32
  48. Sage Karam - 32
  49. Alex Guenette - 22
  50. Dylan Lupton - 21

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Pocono Raceway on Saturday, July 22.

