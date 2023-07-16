NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Eighteen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek becomes the first driver to win four races this season after taking the checkered flag at Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday.
In the thrilling New Hampshire race, Nemechek stayed out front in the overtime restart and held off rookie Chandler Smith in the closing miles to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With a victory, John Hunter Nemechek gained 52 points and maintained the top position on the table. He has a 33-point lead over Austin Hill with 730 points, four wins, and 10 top-five finishes.
Chandler Smith, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished runner-up. He gained 43 points and stands in fifth place on the points table with 569 points from one win and five top-five finishes.
Justin Allgaier, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P6. With that, he gained 46 points and occupied third place in the points table with 670 points and nine top-five finish.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Ambetter Health 200
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 18th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- John Hunter Nemechek - 730
- Austin Hill - 697
- Justin Allgaier - 670
- Cole Custer - 656
- Chandler Smith - 569
- Josh Berry - 544
- Daniel Hemric - 510
- Sammy Smith - 505
- Sam Mayer - 502
- Sheldon Creed - 484
- Riley Herbst - 457
- Parker Kligerman - 439
- Jeb Burton - 423
- Brett Moffitt - 415
- Brandon Jones - 397
- Kaz Grala - 340
- Parker Retzlaff - 338
- Ryan Sieg - 328
- Jeremy Clements - 312
- Josh Williams - 264
- Joe Graf Jr. - 232
- Kyle Sieg - 230
- Anthony Alfredo - 219
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Ryan Ellis - 192
- Brennan Poole - 184
- Kyle Weatherman - 176
- Alex Labbe - 166
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 160
- Blaine Perkins # - 143
- Connor Mosack - 120
- Patrick Emerling - 119
- Gray Gaulding - 104
- Derek Kraus - 88
- Joey Gase - 84
- Garrett Smithley - 69
- Myatt Snider - 67
- Stefan Parsons - 67
- Josh Bilicki - 63
- Parker Chase - 55
- Miguel Paludo - 48
- Mason Massey - 45
- CJ McLaughlin - 43
- Leland Honeyman - 43
- David Starr - 39
- Caesar Bacarella - 32
- Preston Pardus - 32
- Sage Karam - 32
- Alex Guenette - 22
- Dylan Lupton - 21
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Pocono Raceway on Saturday, July 22.