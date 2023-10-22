NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer became the second NASCAR Xfinity Series driver to ensure his spot in the Championship 4 race after taking the checkered flag at Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday (October 21).

In the exciting Homestead race, Mayer led a total of 46 laps and held off the rest of the competition to cross the start/finish line in P1.

Expand Tweet

With the Contender Boats 300 victory, the #1 Chevrolet driver bagged 56 points and secured the fourth position in the table with 3111 points and 12 top-five finishes.

After finishing P24 at Homestead, John Hunter Nemechek held the top position on the points log, with 3154 points, seven wins, and 17 top-five finishes.

Expand Tweet

Cole Custer, who started on the pole, did not use the advantage and finished P13 in the race. He gained just 42 points and currently stands in second place on the points table with 3113 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Contender Boats 300

Here are the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 31st NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 3154 Cole Custer (P) - 3113 Austin Hill (P) - 3113 Sam Mayer (P) - 3111 Justin Allgaier (P) - 3110 Sammy Smith # (P) - 3064 Chandler Smith # (P) - 3059 Sheldon Creed (P)- 3048 Daniel Hemric (P) - 2177 Parker Kligerman - 2161 Josh Berry - 2096 Jeb Burton - 2073 Riley Herbst - 832 Brandon Jones - 736 Brett Moffitt - 640 Parker Retzlaff # - 603 Ryan Sieg - 585 Kaz Grala - 575 Jeremy Clements - 496 Kyle Sieg - 426 Josh Williams - 411 Anthony Alfredo - 407 Joe Graf Jr. - 381 Brennan Poole - 353 Ryan Ellis - 342 Kyle Weatherman - 316 Connor Mosack - 261 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 247 Alex Labbe - 246 Blaine Perkins # - 238 Ryan Truex - 197 Derek Kraus - 182 Patrick Emerling - 164 Sage Karam - 160 Josh Bilicki - 149 Stefan Parsons - 144 Joey Gase - 142 Gray Gaulding - 132 Garrett Smithley - 125 Myatt Snider - 116 Leland Honeyman - 93 CJ McLaughlin - 79 Mason Massey - 76 Parker Chase - 76 Trevor Bayne - 72 Miguel Paludo - 63 David Starr - 54 Dale Earnhardt Jr. - 48 Layne Riggs - 45 Preston Pardus - 45

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 28.