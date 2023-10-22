NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer became the second NASCAR Xfinity Series driver to ensure his spot in the Championship 4 race after taking the checkered flag at Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday (October 21).
In the exciting Homestead race, Mayer led a total of 46 laps and held off the rest of the competition to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With the Contender Boats 300 victory, the #1 Chevrolet driver bagged 56 points and secured the fourth position in the table with 3111 points and 12 top-five finishes.
After finishing P24 at Homestead, John Hunter Nemechek held the top position on the points log, with 3154 points, seven wins, and 17 top-five finishes.
Cole Custer, who started on the pole, did not use the advantage and finished P13 in the race. He gained just 42 points and currently stands in second place on the points table with 3113 points.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Contender Boats 300
Here are the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 31st NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 3154
- Cole Custer (P) - 3113
- Austin Hill (P) - 3113
- Sam Mayer (P) - 3111
- Justin Allgaier (P) - 3110
- Sammy Smith # (P) - 3064
- Chandler Smith # (P) - 3059
- Sheldon Creed (P)- 3048
- Daniel Hemric (P) - 2177
- Parker Kligerman - 2161
- Josh Berry - 2096
- Jeb Burton - 2073
- Riley Herbst - 832
- Brandon Jones - 736
- Brett Moffitt - 640
- Parker Retzlaff # - 603
- Ryan Sieg - 585
- Kaz Grala - 575
- Jeremy Clements - 496
- Kyle Sieg - 426
- Josh Williams - 411
- Anthony Alfredo - 407
- Joe Graf Jr. - 381
- Brennan Poole - 353
- Ryan Ellis - 342
- Kyle Weatherman - 316
- Connor Mosack - 261
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 247
- Alex Labbe - 246
- Blaine Perkins # - 238
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Derek Kraus - 182
- Patrick Emerling - 164
- Sage Karam - 160
- Josh Bilicki - 149
- Stefan Parsons - 144
- Joey Gase - 142
- Gray Gaulding - 132
- Garrett Smithley - 125
- Myatt Snider - 116
- Leland Honeyman - 93
- CJ McLaughlin - 79
- Mason Massey - 76
- Parker Chase - 76
- Trevor Bayne - 72
- Miguel Paludo - 63
- David Starr - 54
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. - 48
- Layne Riggs - 45
- Preston Pardus - 45
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 28.