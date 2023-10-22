NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer became the second NASCAR Xfinity Series driver to ensure his spot in the Championship 4 race after taking the checkered flag at Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday (October 21).

In the exciting Homestead race, Mayer led a total of 46 laps and held off the rest of the competition to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the Contender Boats 300 victory, the #1 Chevrolet driver bagged 56 points and secured the fourth position in the table with 3111 points and 12 top-five finishes.

After finishing P24 at Homestead, John Hunter Nemechek held the top position on the points log, with 3154 points, seven wins, and 17 top-five finishes.

Cole Custer, who started on the pole, did not use the advantage and finished P13 in the race. He gained just 42 points and currently stands in second place on the points table with 3113 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Contender Boats 300

Here are the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 31st NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 3154
  2. Cole Custer (P) - 3113
  3. Austin Hill (P) - 3113
  4. Sam Mayer (P) - 3111
  5. Justin Allgaier (P) - 3110
  6. Sammy Smith # (P) - 3064
  7. Chandler Smith # (P) - 3059
  8. Sheldon Creed (P)- 3048
  9. Daniel Hemric (P) - 2177
  10. Parker Kligerman - 2161
  11. Josh Berry - 2096
  12. Jeb Burton - 2073
  13. Riley Herbst - 832
  14. Brandon Jones - 736
  15. Brett Moffitt - 640
  16. Parker Retzlaff # - 603
  17. Ryan Sieg - 585
  18. Kaz Grala - 575
  19. Jeremy Clements - 496
  20. Kyle Sieg - 426
  21. Josh Williams - 411
  22. Anthony Alfredo - 407
  23. Joe Graf Jr. - 381
  24. Brennan Poole - 353
  25. Ryan Ellis - 342
  26. Kyle Weatherman - 316
  27. Connor Mosack - 261
  28. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 247
  29. Alex Labbe - 246
  30. Blaine Perkins # - 238
  31. Ryan Truex - 197
  32. Derek Kraus - 182
  33. Patrick Emerling - 164
  34. Sage Karam - 160
  35. Josh Bilicki - 149
  36. Stefan Parsons - 144
  37. Joey Gase - 142
  38. Gray Gaulding - 132
  39. Garrett Smithley - 125
  40. Myatt Snider - 116
  41. Leland Honeyman - 93
  42. CJ McLaughlin - 79
  43. Mason Massey - 76
  44. Parker Chase - 76
  45. Trevor Bayne - 72
  46. Miguel Paludo - 63
  47. David Starr - 54
  48. Dale Earnhardt Jr. - 48
  49. Layne Riggs - 45
  50. Preston Pardus - 45

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 28.

