NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer became the latest driver to move into the Round of 8 in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff season as he took the checkered flag at Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday (October 7).

In the thrilling Charlotte ROVAL race, Mayer took the lead from Cole Custer in the closing laps and held off the rest of the competition to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the Drive for the Cure 250 victory, the #1 Chevrolet driver bagged 47 points and secured the fourth position in the table with 3020 points, three wins, and 10 top-five finishes.

After finishing P8 at Charlotte ROVAL, John Hunter Nemechek held the top position on the points log, with 3055 points, seven wins, and 15 top-five finishes.

Justin Allgaier, who started on the front row, did not use the advantage and finished P37 in the race. He gained just 11 points and currently stands in third place on the points table with 3035 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Drive for the Cure 250

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 29th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 3055 Austin Hill (P) - 3039 Justin Allgaier (P) - 3035 Sam Mayer (P) - 3020 Cole Custer (P) - 3018 Chandler Smith # (P) - 3009 Sheldon Creed (P) - 3008 Sammy Smith # (P) - 3006 Daniel Hemric (P) - 2103 Parker Kligerman (P) - 2100 Josh Berry (P) - 2062 Jeb Burton (P) - 2041 Riley Herbst - 739 Brandon Jones - 674 Brett Moffitt - 619 Kaz Grala - 564 Parker Retzlaff # - 555 Ryan Sieg - 541 Jeremy Clements - 473 Anthony Alfredo - 395 Kyle Sieg - 388 Josh Williams - 387 Joe Graf Jr. - 353 Brennan Poole - 323 Ryan Ellis - 319 Kyle Weatherman - 294 Alex Labbe - 246 Connor Mosack - 237 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 228 Blaine Perkins # - 221 Ryan Truex - 197 Sage Karam - 160 Patrick Emerling - 151 Josh Bilicki - 149 Derek Kraus - 146 Joey Gase - 137 Stefan Parsons - 133 Gray Gaulding - 132 Garrett Smithley - 125 Myatt Snider (P) - 90 Leland Honeyman - 79 Parker Chase - 76 Trevor Bayne - 72 Cj Mclaughlin - 70 Mason Massey - 66 Miguel Paludo - 63 David Starr - 54 Preston Pardus - 45 Brad Perez - 40 Caesar Bacarella – 38

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 14.