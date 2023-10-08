NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer became the latest driver to move into the Round of 8 in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff season as he took the checkered flag at Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday (October 7).
In the thrilling Charlotte ROVAL race, Mayer took the lead from Cole Custer in the closing laps and held off the rest of the competition to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With the Drive for the Cure 250 victory, the #1 Chevrolet driver bagged 47 points and secured the fourth position in the table with 3020 points, three wins, and 10 top-five finishes.
After finishing P8 at Charlotte ROVAL, John Hunter Nemechek held the top position on the points log, with 3055 points, seven wins, and 15 top-five finishes.
Justin Allgaier, who started on the front row, did not use the advantage and finished P37 in the race. He gained just 11 points and currently stands in third place on the points table with 3035 points.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Drive for the Cure 250
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 29th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 3055
- Austin Hill (P) - 3039
- Justin Allgaier (P) - 3035
- Sam Mayer (P) - 3020
- Cole Custer (P) - 3018
- Chandler Smith # (P) - 3009
- Sheldon Creed (P) - 3008
- Sammy Smith # (P) - 3006
- Daniel Hemric (P) - 2103
- Parker Kligerman (P) - 2100
- Josh Berry (P) - 2062
- Jeb Burton (P) - 2041
- Riley Herbst - 739
- Brandon Jones - 674
- Brett Moffitt - 619
- Kaz Grala - 564
- Parker Retzlaff # - 555
- Ryan Sieg - 541
- Jeremy Clements - 473
- Anthony Alfredo - 395
- Kyle Sieg - 388
- Josh Williams - 387
- Joe Graf Jr. - 353
- Brennan Poole - 323
- Ryan Ellis - 319
- Kyle Weatherman - 294
- Alex Labbe - 246
- Connor Mosack - 237
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 228
- Blaine Perkins # - 221
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Sage Karam - 160
- Patrick Emerling - 151
- Josh Bilicki - 149
- Derek Kraus - 146
- Joey Gase - 137
- Stefan Parsons - 133
- Gray Gaulding - 132
- Garrett Smithley - 125
- Myatt Snider (P) - 90
- Leland Honeyman - 79
- Parker Chase - 76
- Trevor Bayne - 72
- Cj Mclaughlin - 70
- Mason Massey - 66
- Miguel Paludo - 63
- David Starr - 54
- Preston Pardus - 45
- Brad Perez - 40
- Caesar Bacarella – 38
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 14.