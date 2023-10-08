NASCAR
NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 08, 2023 21:16 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BCBS
JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer became the latest driver to move into the Round of 8 in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff season as he took the checkered flag at Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday (October 7).

In the thrilling Charlotte ROVAL race, Mayer took the lead from Cole Custer in the closing laps and held off the rest of the competition to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the Drive for the Cure 250 victory, the #1 Chevrolet driver bagged 47 points and secured the fourth position in the table with 3020 points, three wins, and 10 top-five finishes.

After finishing P8 at Charlotte ROVAL, John Hunter Nemechek held the top position on the points log, with 3055 points, seven wins, and 15 top-five finishes.

Justin Allgaier, who started on the front row, did not use the advantage and finished P37 in the race. He gained just 11 points and currently stands in third place on the points table with 3035 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Drive for the Cure 250

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 29th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 3055
  2. Austin Hill (P) - 3039
  3. Justin Allgaier (P) - 3035
  4. Sam Mayer (P) - 3020
  5. Cole Custer (P) - 3018
  6. Chandler Smith # (P) - 3009
  7. Sheldon Creed (P) - 3008
  8. Sammy Smith # (P) - 3006
  9. Daniel Hemric (P) - 2103
  10. Parker Kligerman (P) - 2100
  11. Josh Berry (P) - 2062
  12. Jeb Burton (P) - 2041
  13. Riley Herbst - 739
  14. Brandon Jones - 674
  15. Brett Moffitt - 619
  16. Kaz Grala - 564
  17. Parker Retzlaff # - 555
  18. Ryan Sieg - 541
  19. Jeremy Clements - 473
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 395
  21. Kyle Sieg - 388
  22. Josh Williams - 387
  23. Joe Graf Jr. - 353
  24. Brennan Poole - 323
  25. Ryan Ellis - 319
  26. Kyle Weatherman - 294
  27. Alex Labbe - 246
  28. Connor Mosack - 237
  29. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 228
  30. Blaine Perkins # - 221
  31. Ryan Truex - 197
  32. Sage Karam - 160
  33. Patrick Emerling - 151
  34. Josh Bilicki - 149
  35. Derek Kraus - 146
  36. Joey Gase - 137
  37. Stefan Parsons - 133
  38. Gray Gaulding - 132
  39. Garrett Smithley - 125
  40. Myatt Snider (P) - 90
  41. Leland Honeyman - 79
  42. Parker Chase - 76
  43. Trevor Bayne - 72
  44. Cj Mclaughlin - 70
  45. Mason Massey - 66
  46. Miguel Paludo - 63
  47. David Starr - 54
  48. Preston Pardus - 45
  49. Brad Perez - 40
  50. Caesar Bacarella – 38

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 14.

Edited by Yash Soni
