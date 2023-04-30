NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200 is finally done and dusted. The 10th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 29. The race took place at Dover Motor Speedway and lasted for one hour, 51 minutes, and 57 seconds.

Driving the #19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, Ryan Truex claimed the first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of his career after beating the defending champion of the event Josh Berry in the closing lap of the race.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX A dominating day in Dover! Retweet to congratulate Ryan Truex on his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory. A dominating day in Dover! Retweet to congratulate Ryan Truex on his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory. https://t.co/SKNkKNQP2Q

Truex had a memorable outing as he led a dominant 124 of 200 laps at a one-mile concrete oval. He also won both the stages and ultimately took the checkered flag by an impressive 4.82-second margin to earn his first Xfinity win in 89th start.

Meanwhile, Josh Berry finished runner-up followed by Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, and John Hunter Nemechek in the top five. Sammy Smith, Cole Custer, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer, and Daniel Hemric completed the top 10.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Updated Xfinity results. Chad Chastain, as a truck points driver, doesn’t get points. Updated Xfinity results. Chad Chastain, as a truck points driver, doesn’t get points. https://t.co/pG392oNtxT

With a P7 finish, Cole Custer was the top-finishing Dash 4 Cash driver to win the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. It was his second Dash 4 win of the season.

The A-GAME 200 saw 11 lead changes among five drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway:

#19 - Ryan Truex #8 - Josh Berry #7 - Justin Allgaier #21 - Austin Hill #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #18 - Sammy Smith #00 - Cole Custer #9 - Brandon Jones #1 - Sam Mayer #11 - Daniel Hemric #2 - Sheldon Creed #26 - Kaz Grala #16 - Chandler Smith #02 - Kyle Weatherman #25 - Brett Moffitt #39 - Ryan Sieg #31 - Parker Retzlaff #27 - Jeb Burton #51 - Jeremy Clements #10 - Derek Kraus #98 - Riley Herbst #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #92 - Josh Williams #6 - Brennan Poole #43 - Ryan Ellis #45 - Rajah Caruth #08 - Gray Gaulding #07 - Stefan Parsons #28 - Kyle Sieg #66 - Timmy Hill #4 - Garrett Smithley #91 - Chad Chastain #35 - Patrick Emerling #53 - CJ McLaughlin #24 - Corey Heim #78 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #48 - Parker Kligerman

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Darlington Raceway for the 11th race of the season, on Saturday, May 13.

