NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 30, 2023 10:56 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200 is finally done and dusted. The 10th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 29. The race took place at Dover Motor Speedway and lasted for one hour, 51 minutes, and 57 seconds.

Driving the #19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, Ryan Truex claimed the first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of his career after beating the defending champion of the event Josh Berry in the closing lap of the race.

A dominating day in Dover! Retweet to congratulate Ryan Truex on his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory. https://t.co/SKNkKNQP2Q

Truex had a memorable outing as he led a dominant 124 of 200 laps at a one-mile concrete oval. He also won both the stages and ultimately took the checkered flag by an impressive 4.82-second margin to earn his first Xfinity win in 89th start.

Meanwhile, Josh Berry finished runner-up followed by Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, and John Hunter Nemechek in the top five. Sammy Smith, Cole Custer, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer, and Daniel Hemric completed the top 10.

Updated Xfinity results. Chad Chastain, as a truck points driver, doesn’t get points. https://t.co/pG392oNtxT

With a P7 finish, Cole Custer was the top-finishing Dash 4 Cash driver to win the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. It was his second Dash 4 win of the season.

The A-GAME 200 saw 11 lead changes among five drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway:

  1. #19 - Ryan Truex
  2. #8 - Josh Berry
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  4. #21 - Austin Hill
  5. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  6. #18 - Sammy Smith
  7. #00 - Cole Custer
  8. #9 - Brandon Jones
  9. #1 - Sam Mayer
  10. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  11. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  12. #26 - Kaz Grala
  13. #16 - Chandler Smith
  14. #02 - Kyle Weatherman
  15. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  16. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  17. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  18. #27 - Jeb Burton
  19. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  20. #10 - Derek Kraus
  21. #98 - Riley Herbst
  22. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  23. #92 - Josh Williams
  24. #6 - Brennan Poole
  25. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  26. #45 - Rajah Caruth
  27. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  28. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  29. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  30. #66 - Timmy Hill
  31. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  32. #91 - Chad Chastain
  33. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  34. #53 - CJ McLaughlin
  35. #24 - Corey Heim
  36. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  37. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  38. #48 - Parker Kligerman

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Darlington Raceway for the 11th race of the season, on Saturday, May 13.

