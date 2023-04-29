Create

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Dover Motor Speedway released, Parker Kligerman takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 29, 2023 00:39 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen - Practice
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen - Practice

After last week’s Ag-Pro 300, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting Xfinity race this Saturday (April 29). The A-GAME 200 will be live on FS1 and PRN at 1:47 pm ET.

The 10th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the one-mile concrete oval track. 38 drivers will compete over 200 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for A-GAME 200 on his official Twitter account.

Xfinity starting lineup for Saturday at Dover: https://t.co/8BgenSmVsM

In Friday (April 28)’s washed-out Xfinity qualifying race, Big Machine Racing driver Parker Kligerman claimed his first career Xfinity Series pole and will be joined by Cole Custer.

The starting grid was determined by the NASCAR series rulebook’s qualifying metric. This means that Kligerman will start on pole because of his last week’s P3 finish at Talladega Superspeedway.

Who will master The @MonsterMile?#NASCARSalutes | #Dash4Cash https://t.co/IIjKFJdM2e

He will be followed by Sheldon Creed, Jeb Burton, and Parker Retzlaff rounding out the top five.

Austin Hill, Josh Williams, Brandon Jones, Brennan Poole, and Chandler Smith complete the top 10. Josh Berry, the defending champion of the event qualifies at 19th place.

2023 NASCAR A-GAME 200 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-car grid at Dover Motor Speedway:

  1. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  2. #00 - Cole Custer
  3. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  4. #27 - Jeb Burton
  5. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #21 - Austin Hill
  7. #92 - Josh Williams
  8. #9 - Brandon Jones
  9. #6 - Brennan Poole
  10. #16 - Chandler Smith
  11. #98 - Riley Herbst
  12. #19 - Ryan Truex
  13. #10 - Derek Kraus
  14. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  15. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  16. #11- Daniel Hemric
  17. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  18. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  19. #8 - Josh Berry
  20. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  21. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  22. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  23. #53 - CJ McLaughlin
  24. #1 - Sam Mayer
  25. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  26. #26 - Kaz Grala
  27. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  28. #18 - Sammy Smith
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #45 - Rajah Caruth
  31. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  32. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  33. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  34. #91 - Chad Chastain
  35. #02 - Kyle Weatherman
  36. #24 - Corey Heim
  37. #66 - Timmy Hill
  38. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  39. #74 - Dawson Cram
  40. #77 - Carson Hocevar

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Dover Motor Speedway for A-Game 200 on Saturday on FS1 and PRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...