NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Dover Motor Speedway released, Parker Kligerman takes pole

After last week’s Ag-Pro 300, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting Xfinity race this Saturday (April 29). The A-GAME 200 will be live on FS1 and PRN at 1:47 pm ET.

The 10th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the one-mile concrete oval track. 38 drivers will compete over 200 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for A-GAME 200 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday (April 28)’s washed-out Xfinity qualifying race, Big Machine Racing driver Parker Kligerman claimed his first career Xfinity Series pole and will be joined by Cole Custer.

The starting grid was determined by the NASCAR series rulebook’s qualifying metric. This means that Kligerman will start on pole because of his last week’s P3 finish at Talladega Superspeedway.

He will be followed by Sheldon Creed, Jeb Burton, and Parker Retzlaff rounding out the top five.

Austin Hill, Josh Williams, Brandon Jones, Brennan Poole, and Chandler Smith complete the top 10. Josh Berry, the defending champion of the event qualifies at 19th place.

2023 NASCAR A-GAME 200 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-car grid at Dover Motor Speedway:

#48 - Parker Kligerman #00 - Cole Custer #2 - Sheldon Creed #27 - Jeb Burton #31 - Parker Retzlaff #21 - Austin Hill #92 - Josh Williams #9 - Brandon Jones #6 - Brennan Poole #16 - Chandler Smith #98 - Riley Herbst #19 - Ryan Truex #10 - Derek Kraus #25 - Brett Moffitt #51 - Jeremy Clements #11- Daniel Hemric #08 - Gray Gaulding #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Josh Berry #39 - Ryan Sieg #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #53 - CJ McLaughlin #1 - Sam Mayer #28 - Kyle Sieg #26 - Kaz Grala #4 - Garrett Smithley #18 - Sammy Smith #43 - Ryan Ellis #45 - Rajah Caruth #78 - Anthony Alfredo #35 - Patrick Emerling #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #91 - Chad Chastain #02 - Kyle Weatherman #24 - Corey Heim #66 - Timmy Hill #07 - Stefan Parsons #74 - Dawson Cram #77 - Carson Hocevar

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Dover Motor Speedway for A-Game 200 on Saturday on FS1 and PRN.

