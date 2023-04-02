NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 is finally done and dusted. The seventh race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 1:15 pm ET on Saturday (April 1). It took place at the Richmond Raceway and lasted for two hours, nine minutes, and 29 seconds.

Driving the #16 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing, Chandler Smith claimed his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win after beating John-Hunter Nemechek in the closing lap of the race at Richmond.

Smith grabbed the lead with 12 laps remaining and survived a restart with six laps to go. He managed to beat Nemechek by 0.298 seconds to grab the checkered flag. The win marked Kaulig Racing’s second consecutive victory in the series after AJ Allmendinger reached Victory Lane last weekend at COTA.

Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek finished runner-up, followed by Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, and Cole Custer in the top five. Sheldon Creed, Ryan Sieg, Parker Kligerman, Austin Hill, and Derek Kraus completed the top 10.

Justin Allgaier, , the pole-winner, was the top-finishing Dash 4 Cash driver in P13 to win the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Xfinity race results. Allgaier won the Dash 4 Cash. Those eligible at Martinsville: Allgaier CSmith Nemechek Berry. Xfinity race results. Allgaier won the Dash 4 Cash. Those eligible at Martinsville: Allgaier CSmith Nemechek Berry. https://t.co/wamaJSiqAq

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway:

#16 - Chandler Smith #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #8 - Josh Berry #26 - Kaz Grala #00 - Cole Custer #2 - Sheldon Creed #39 - Ryan Sieg #48 - Parker Kligerman #21 - Austin Hill #10 - Derek Kraus #91 - Alex Labbe #27 - Jeb Burton #7 - Justin Allgaier #38 - Chris Hacker #43 - Ryan Ellis #31 - Parker Retzlaff #1 - Sam Mayer #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #18 - Sammy Smith #28 - Kyle Sieg #9 - Brandon Jones #25 - Brett Moffitt #98 - Riley Herbst #11 - Daniel Hemric #45 - Leland Honeyman #02 - Blaine Perkins #35 - Joey Gase #24 - Connor Mosack #53 - Patrick Emerling #4 - Garrett Smithley #66 - Mason Maggio #07 - Stefan Parsons #92 - Josh Williams #6 - Brennan Poole #08 - Gray Gaulding #51 - Jeremy Clements #19 - Joe Graf, Jr. #78 - Anthony Alfredo

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Martinsville Speedway for the eighth race of the season on April 15, 2023.

