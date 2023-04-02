Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 02, 2023 12:09 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 is finally done and dusted. The seventh race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 1:15 pm ET on Saturday (April 1). It took place at the Richmond Raceway and lasted for two hours, nine minutes, and 29 seconds.

Driving the #16 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing, Chandler Smith claimed his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win after beating John-Hunter Nemechek in the closing lap of the race at Richmond.

Retweet to congratulate Chandler Smith on his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series WIN at @RichmondRaceway!@CSmithDrive | foxs.pt/live https://t.co/aS5XFJu3wH

Smith grabbed the lead with 12 laps remaining and survived a restart with six laps to go. He managed to beat Nemechek by 0.298 seconds to grab the checkered flag. The win marked Kaulig Racing’s second consecutive victory in the series after AJ Allmendinger reached Victory Lane last weekend at COTA.

Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek finished runner-up, followed by Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, and Cole Custer in the top five. Sheldon Creed, Ryan Sieg, Parker Kligerman, Austin Hill, and Derek Kraus completed the top 10.

Justin Allgaier, , the pole-winner, was the top-finishing Dash 4 Cash driver in P13 to win the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Xfinity race results. Allgaier won the Dash 4 Cash. Those eligible at Martinsville: Allgaier CSmith Nemechek Berry. https://t.co/wamaJSiqAq

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #16 - Chandler Smith
  2. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  3. #8 - Josh Berry
  4. #26 - Kaz Grala
  5. #00 - Cole Custer
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  8. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  9. #21 - Austin Hill
  10. #10 - Derek Kraus
  11. #91 - Alex Labbe
  12. #27 - Jeb Burton
  13. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  14. #38 - Chris Hacker
  15. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  16. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  17. #1 - Sam Mayer
  18. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  19. #18 - Sammy Smith
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #9 - Brandon Jones
  22. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  23. #98 - Riley Herbst
  24. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  25. #45 - Leland Honeyman
  26. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  27. #35 - Joey Gase
  28. #24 - Connor Mosack
  29. #53 - Patrick Emerling
  30. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  31. #66 - Mason Maggio
  32. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  33. #92 - Josh Williams
  34. #6 - Brennan Poole
  35. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  36. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  37. #19 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  38. #78 - Anthony Alfredo

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Martinsville Speedway for the eighth race of the season on April 15, 2023.

