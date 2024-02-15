NASCAR 2024 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2: Timings, where to watch, and more

The Daytona 500, the pinnacle of the NASCAR Cup Series, is scheduled to be held on Sunday (February 18) at Daytona International Speedway, with the green flag set to drop at 3:11 pm ET.

Before moving on to the biggest race of the year, we have to determine the starting order for the 40-car field. Following the Daytona 500 qualifying event on Wednesday (February 14), Bluegreen Vacation Duel 1 and Duel 2 will take place on Thursday (February 15).

The Great American Race features a two-part qualifying system that’s unique to motorsports. Part 1 is the single-car qualifying race to determine the front row of the 40-car grid. Part 2 includes Duel 1 and Duel 2 to determine the rest of the field from their finish in one of these two Duels.

Both the Duels consist of 60 laps and 150 miles in length which will set the lineup for positions 3–38.

Duel 1 will be broadcast on FS1 at 7:00 pm ET. The second Duel is tentatively scheduled for 8:45 pm ET on FS1 on Thursday.

The radio broadcast of the 2024 Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway can be listened to on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where to watch NASCAR's 2024 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2

Here is the live telecast schedule for Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2:

Thursday, February 15, 2024

7:00 pm ET: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 (60 laps and 150 miles)

8:45 pm ET (Approx): Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 (60 laps and 150 miles)

The 2024 Bluegreen Vacations Duels will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Live streaming of the race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXsports.com.

FOX Sports holds the broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Daytona 500 weekend. Fox Sports is in its 24th season covering the sport and its 21st year covering the Daytona 500.

Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer and 2007 Daytona 500 winner Kevin Harvick will be in the booth for the FS1 broadcast of the Duel as lap-by-lap announcers. Jamie Little, Regan Smith, and Josh Sims will be the pit reporters.

You can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the season-opening weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.