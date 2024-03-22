  • home icon
  NASCAR 2024: Here's what Friday's schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 22, 2024 18:42 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
NASCAR series heads to CIrcuit of the Americas

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 3.426-mile-long road course track on Friday (March 22) as the action of the season’s sixth weekend kicks off at Circuit of the Americas.

The NASCAR Truck Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying sessions today (March 22), and will conclude the weekend with the main event on Saturday at 1:30 pm ET. The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will practice and qualify on Friday before hitting the track on Saturday for the main event.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 76 degrees and there's no chance of rain during Truck and Xfinity Series qualifying.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races at Circuit of the Americas:

Friday, March 22, 2024

Garage open

10:30 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series

12:30 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

2 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

3:30 pm ET – 3:50 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:30 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the COTA Xfinity race:

  1. 00 - Cole Custer
  2. #07 - Daniil Kvyat
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 – Patrick Gallagher
  6. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #6 - Ty Dillon
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 – RC Enerson
  13. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  14. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Kyle Larson
  16. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #19 - Ty Gibbs
  18. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #24 - Ed Jones
  21. #26 - Sage Karan
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kaz Grala
  24. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  25. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  26. #32 - Austin Green
  27. #35 - Alex Labbe
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  30. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  31. #44 - Brennan Poole
  32. #45 - Brad Perez
  33. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  34. #50 - Preston Pardus
  35. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  36. #81 - Chandler Smith
  37. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  38. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  39. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  40. #98 - Riley Herbst

