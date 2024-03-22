NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 3.426-mile-long road course track on Friday (March 22) as the action of the season’s sixth weekend kicks off at Circuit of the Americas.

The NASCAR Truck Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying sessions today (March 22), and will conclude the weekend with the main event on Saturday at 1:30 pm ET. The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will practice and qualify on Friday before hitting the track on Saturday for the main event.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 76 degrees and there's no chance of rain during Truck and Xfinity Series qualifying.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series races at Circuit of the Americas:

Friday, March 22, 2024

Garage open

10:30 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series

12:30 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

2 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

3:30 pm ET – 3:50 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:30 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the COTA Xfinity race:

00 - Cole Custer #07 - Daniil Kvyat #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #4 – Patrick Gallagher #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Ty Dillon #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 – RC Enerson #15 - Hailie Deegan #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Kyle Larson #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Ty Gibbs #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Ed Jones #26 - Sage Karan #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kaz Grala #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #32 - Austin Green #35 - Alex Labbe #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Brad Perez #48 - Parker Kligerman #50 - Preston Pardus #51 - Jeremy Clements #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Bilicki #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #98 - Riley Herbst