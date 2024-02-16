NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

NASCAR’s all-three national series are scheduled to be at Daytona International Speedway on Friday (February 16) as the opening weekend continues.

After two days of qualifying races, the NASCAR Cup Series teams will participate in a practice session on Friday at 5:35 pm ET. The NASCAR Xfinity teams will begin with the first practice session of the year and the Truck Series drivers will take part in qualifying followed by the main event to start the season.

The ARCA Menards Series teams will also take part in the qualifying race before the main race on Sunday. The lineup includes Chicago Street race winner Shane van Gisbergen who will compete in both the ARCA and Xfinity races at Daytona.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted cloudy skies with a high temperature of 70 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Full NASCAR's Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across NASCAR's top-three tier series at Daytona International Speedway:

Friday, February 16, 2024

Garage Open

7:30 am ET: Truck Series

8 am ET – 3:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

9:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series

12:30 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:30 pm ET – 2 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET – 5:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET – 6:25 pm ET: Cup Series practice

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (100 laps and 250 miles)

Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway: Starting order

Here’s the starting lineup for the season-opener at Daytona:

#22 - Joey Logano

#34 - Michael McDowell

#45 - Tyler Reddick

#20 - Christopher Bell

#9 - Chase Elliott

#2 - Austin Cindric

#48 - Alex Bowman

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#77 - Carson Hocevar (R)

#42 - John Hunter Nemechek

#43 - Erik Jones

#21 - Harrison Burton

#99 - Daniel Suarez

#71 - Zane Smith (R)

#54 - Ty Gibbs

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#5 - Kyle Larson

#24 - William Byron

#17 - Chris Buescher

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#1 - Ross Chastain

#51 - Justin Haley

#84 - Jimmie Johnson

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#41 - Ryan Preece

#36 - Kaz Grala (R)

#19 - Martin Truex Jr.

#16 - A.J. Allmendinger

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#4 - Josh Berry (R)

#38 - Todd Gilliland

#12 - Ryan Blaney

#3 - Austin Dillon

#8 - Kyle Busch

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#15 - Riley Herbst

#31 - Daniel Hemric

#10 - Noah Gragson

#62 - Anthony Alfredo

#60 - David Ragan