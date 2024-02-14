NASCAR 2024: Weather Forecast for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 14, 2024 19:04 IST
NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Daytona International Speedway for the season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday (February 18). The venue will host the official season-opening race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Meanwhile, the new season will also begin for NASCAR’s second and third tier series - the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series at Daytona International Speedway.

A total of 42 Cup Series entries have entered to secure 40 spots this weekend and will compete over 200 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 500 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2024 Daytona 500

Below is the weather forecast for this week's Cup events at Daytona International Speedway:

Wednesday, February 14th, 2024

Daytona 500 single-car qualifying: High 66°, Low 46°, Mostly sunny, and a 1% chance of rain.

Thursday, February 15th, 2024

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2: High 72°, Low 52°, Mostly cloudy, and a 1% chance of rain.

Friday, February 16th, 2024

Daytona 500 practice: High 71°, Low 54°, Mostly cloudy, and a 20% chance of rain.

Saturday, February 17th, 2024

Daytona 500 final practice: High 72°, Low 60°, Cloudy, and a 70% chance of rain.

Sunday, February 18th, 2024

The Great American Race: High 66°, Low 57°, Overcast conditions, and a 40% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2024 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2024 iteration of the season opener is set to see a total of 42 Cup Series cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Riley Herbst
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #36 - Kaz Grala
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #44 - TBA
  31. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #51 - Justin Haley
  35. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  36. #60 - David Ragan
  37. #62 - Anthony Alfredo
  38. #71 - Zane Smith
  39. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  40. #78 - BJ McLeod
  41. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  42. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Watch an action-packed NASCAR weekend live at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, at 2:30 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
