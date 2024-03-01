NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 01, 2024 20:49 IST
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long track on Friday (March 1) as the action of the season’s third weekend kicks off at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying sessions before hitting the track for the main event on Saturday. The Truck Series will practice and qualify ahead of the main event on Friday. The Truck Series qualifying race is set to begin at 5:05 pm ET and will be followed by the main event at 9 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted clear skies with a high temperature of 64 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Friday, March 1, 2024

Garage open

11:30 am ET: Truck Series

1:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

3:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Truck Series

Track activity

4:35 pm ET – 4:55 pm ET: Truck Series practice

5:05 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6:35 pm ET – 6:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

7:05 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

9 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps and 201 miles)

The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the Las Vegas Xfinity race:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Dawson Cram
  6. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - JJ Yeley
  13. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  14. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  16. #19 - Aric Almirola
  17. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #26 - Corey Heim
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  24. #32 - TBA
  25. #35 - Joey Gase
  26. #38 - CJ McLaughlin
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #78 - BJ McLeod
  34. #81 - Chandler Smith
  35. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  36. #92 - Nick Leitz
  37. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  38. #98 - Riley Herbst.

Edited by Yash Soni
