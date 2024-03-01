NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long track on Friday (March 1) as the action of the season’s third weekend kicks off at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying sessions before hitting the track for the main event on Saturday. The Truck Series will practice and qualify ahead of the main event on Friday. The Truck Series qualifying race is set to begin at 5:05 pm ET and will be followed by the main event at 9 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted clear skies with a high temperature of 64 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Friday, March 1, 2024

Garage open

11:30 am ET: Truck Series

1:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

3:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Truck Series

Track activity

4:35 pm ET – 4:55 pm ET: Truck Series practice

5:05 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

6:35 pm ET – 6:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

7:05 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

9 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps and 201 miles)

The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the Las Vegas Xfinity race:

#00 - Cole Custer #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Dawson Cram #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Garrett Smithley #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 - JJ Yeley #15 - Hailie Deegan #16 - AJ Allmendinger #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Aric Almirola #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Corey Heim #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #32 - TBA #35 - Joey Gase #38 - CJ McLaughlin #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #78 - BJ McLeod #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Nick Leitz #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #98 - Riley Herbst.