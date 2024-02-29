NASCAR 2024: Weather Forecast for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the third race of the season, the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday (March 3). The venue will host the third race of the 2024 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track will host the Cup race for the 27th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers are set to take place this weekend and compete in over 267 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400.5 miles in total.

Expand Tweet

Weather forecast for 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Friday, March 1, 2024

Victoria's Voice Foundation 200

Victoria's Voice Foundation 200: High 67°F, Low 54°F, clear, SSW 15-25 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Saturday, March 2, 2024

The LiUNA!: High 62° F, Low 52° F, mostly cloudy, SW 20-30 mph, and 30% chance of rain.

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Pennzoil 400: High 53°F, Low 43°F, partly sunny, and 10% chance of rain.

Expand Tweet

Full entry list for 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2024 iteration of the Pennzoil 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Derek Kraus #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - JJ Yeley #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR action live at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.