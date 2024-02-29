NASCAR 2024: Weather Forecast for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the third race of the season, the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday (March 3). The venue will host the third race of the 2024 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track will host the Cup race for the 27th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers are set to take place this weekend and compete in over 267 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400.5 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Friday, March 1, 2024

Victoria's Voice Foundation 200

Victoria's Voice Foundation 200: High 67°F, Low 54°F, clear, SSW 15-25 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Saturday, March 2, 2024

The LiUNA!: High 62° F, Low 52° F, mostly cloudy, SW 20-30 mph, and 30% chance of rain.

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Pennzoil 400: High 53°F, Low 43°F, partly sunny, and 10% chance of rain.

Full entry list for 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2024 iteration of the Pennzoil 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Derek Kraus
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #44 - JJ Yeley
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Justin Haley
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  35. #71 - Zane Smith
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR action live at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

