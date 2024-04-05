NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 05, 2024 19:02 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series are scheduled to be on the 0.526-mile short paperclip-shaped track on Friday (April 5) as the action of the season’s eighth weekend kicks off at Martinsville Speedway.

The NASCAR Truck Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying sessions today (April 5) and will conclude the weekend with the main event at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Xfinity Series teams will also practice and qualify before hitting the track on Saturday for the main event.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 47 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the truck race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck races at Martinsville Speedway:

Friday, April 5, 2024

Garage open

10 am ET: Truck Series

10:30 am ET–7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track Activity

3:05 pm ET – 3:40 pm ET: Truck series practice

3:40 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET – 5:40 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:40 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps and 105.2 miles)

Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway: Entry List

Below is the entry list for the Martinsville Cup race:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Josh Williams
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #66 – David Star
  35. #71 - Zane Smith
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #99 - Daniel Suarez

