NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series are scheduled to be on the 0.526-mile short paperclip-shaped track on Friday (April 5) as the action of the season’s eighth weekend kicks off at Martinsville Speedway.

The NASCAR Truck Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying sessions today (April 5) and will conclude the weekend with the main event at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Xfinity Series teams will also practice and qualify before hitting the track on Saturday for the main event.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 47 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the truck race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck races at Martinsville Speedway:

Friday, April 5, 2024

Garage open

10 am ET: Truck Series

10:30 am ET–7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track Activity

3:05 pm ET – 3:40 pm ET: Truck series practice

3:40 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET – 5:40 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:40 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (200 laps and 105.2 miles)

Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway: Entry List

Below is the entry list for the Martinsville Cup race:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Josh Williams #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #66 – David Star #71 - Zane Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez

