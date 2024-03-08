NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and ARCA Menards Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1-mile-long low-banked tri-oval shaped track on Friday (March 8) as the action of the season’s fourth weekend kicks off at Phoenix Raceway.

The NASCAR ARCA Menards Series teams will take part in practice, qualifying sessions, and will conclude the day with the main event on Friday at 8 pm ET. The NASCAR Cup Series will practice on Friday before hitting the track on Saturday for qualifying.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 72 degrees and a 6% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA Menards Series race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup Series and ARCA races at Phoenix Raceway:

Friday, March 8, 2024

Garage open

10 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

2 pm ET – 12:30 am ET: Cup Series

3:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track Activity

3:30 pm ET – 4:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

4:30 pm ET – 4:50 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET – 5:55 pm ET: Cup Series practice

8 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps and 150 miles)

Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the Phoenix Cup race:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Derek Kraus
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

