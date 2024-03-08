NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and ARCA Menards Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1-mile-long low-banked tri-oval shaped track on Friday (March 8) as the action of the season’s fourth weekend kicks off at Phoenix Raceway.

The NASCAR ARCA Menards Series teams will take part in practice, qualifying sessions, and will conclude the day with the main event on Friday at 8 pm ET. The NASCAR Cup Series will practice on Friday before hitting the track on Saturday for qualifying.

Expand Tweet

The weather forecast on Friday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 72 degrees and a 6% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA Menards Series race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup Series and ARCA races at Phoenix Raceway:

Friday, March 8, 2024

Garage open

10 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

2 pm ET – 12:30 am ET: Cup Series

3:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track Activity

3:30 pm ET – 4:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

4:30 pm ET – 4:50 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET – 5:55 pm ET: Cup Series practice

8 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps and 150 miles)

Expand Tweet

Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the Phoenix Cup race:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Derek Kraus #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez