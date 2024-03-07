NASCAR 2024: Weather Forecast for Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Phoenix Raceway for the fourth race of the 2024 season, the Shriners Children’s 500 on Sunday (March 10). The venue will host the fourth race of the 2024 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 1-mile-long low-banked tri-oval-shaped track will host the Cup race for the 20th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers are set to take place this weekend and compete in over 312 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 312 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup events at Phoenix Raceway:

Friday, March 8, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series practice: High 72°F, Low 54°F, mostly sunny, W 5-10 mph, and 3% chance of rain.

Saturday, March 9, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 71° F, Low 52° F, partly sunny, E 5 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Shriners Children’s 500: High 78°F, Low 58°F, partly sunny, and 0% chance of rain.

Full entry list for 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2024 iteration of the Shriners Children’s 500 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Derek Kraus #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Phoenix Raceway on March 10 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and MRN.