NASCAR 2024: Weather Forecast for Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 07, 2024 20:30 IST
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Phoenix Raceway for the fourth race of the 2024 season, the Shriners Children’s 500 on Sunday (March 10). The venue will host the fourth race of the 2024 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 1-mile-long low-banked tri-oval-shaped track will host the Cup race for the 20th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers are set to take place this weekend and compete in over 312 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 312 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup events at Phoenix Raceway:

Friday, March 8, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series practice: High 72°F, Low 54°F, mostly sunny, W 5-10 mph, and 3% chance of rain.

Saturday, March 9, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 71° F, Low 52° F, partly sunny, E 5 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Shriners Children’s 500: High 78°F, Low 58°F, partly sunny, and 0% chance of rain.

Full entry list for 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2024 iteration of the Shriners Children’s 500 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Derek Kraus
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Phoenix Raceway on March 10 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
