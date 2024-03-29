  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Richmond Raceway looks like

NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Richmond Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 29, 2024 18:02 IST
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series TOYOTA OWNERS 400
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Richmond Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams are scheduled to be on the 0.75-miles short tri-oval shaped track on Friday (March 29) as the action of the season’s seventh weekend kicks off at Richmond Raceway.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams will take part in practice and qualifying sessions today (March 29), and will conclude the weekend with the main event at 6:30 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 67 degrees and 4% chance of rain during the Whelen Modified Tour race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Richmond Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Richmond Raceway:

Friday, March 29, 2024

Garage open

9:30 am ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

12 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Xfinity Series

4 pm ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

12:45 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Modified Tour practice one

2 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Modified Tour practice two

4:30 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Modified Tour qualifying

6:30 pm ET: Modified Tour race (150 laps & 112.5 miles)

Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the Richmond Cup race:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Ty Dillon
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?