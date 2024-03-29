NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Richmond Raceway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams are scheduled to be on the 0.75-miles short tri-oval shaped track on Friday (March 29) as the action of the season’s seventh weekend kicks off at Richmond Raceway.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams will take part in practice and qualifying sessions today (March 29), and will conclude the weekend with the main event at 6:30 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 67 degrees and 4% chance of rain during the Whelen Modified Tour race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Richmond Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Richmond Raceway:

Friday, March 29, 2024

Garage open

9:30 am ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

12 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Xfinity Series

4 pm ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

12:45 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Modified Tour practice one

2 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Modified Tour practice two

4:30 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Modified Tour qualifying

6:30 pm ET: Modified Tour race (150 laps & 112.5 miles)

Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the Richmond Cup race:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Ty Dillon #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez