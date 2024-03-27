NASCAR Toyota Owners 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Richmond Raceway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Richmond Raceway for the seventh race of the 2024 season, the Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday (March 31). The venue will host the seventh race of the 2024 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 0.75-mile-long asphalt tri-oval-shaped short track will host the NASCAR Cup Series race for the 134th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers are set to compete over 400 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 300 miles in total.

Weather forecast for the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup events at the Richmond Raceway:

Saturday, March 30, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series practice: High 70°F, Low 47°F, partly sunny with a possible isolated shower, SW 5–15 mph, and 10% chance of rain.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 70°F, Low 47°F, partly sunny with a possible isolated shower, SW 5-15 mph, and 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, March 31, 2024

Toyota Owners 400: High 76°F, Low 59°F, mostly cloudy and a scattered shower, W 5-15 mph, and 20% chance of rain.

Full entry list for the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2024 iteration of the Toyota Owners 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Ty Dillon
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Richmond Raceway on March 31 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX and MRN.

