NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Sonoma Raceway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series is scheduled to be held on the 1.99-mile-long road course on Friday (June 7) as the action on the season’s 16th weekend kicks off at the Sonoma Raceway.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will take part in a 50-minute practice session before hitting the track on Saturday for qualifying and the main race. The Cup Series will also have a 50-minute practice session on Friday.
The ARCA West teams will take part in practice and qualifying today and will conclude the day with the main event at 6:30 pm ET.
The weather forecast on Friday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 77 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series practice race.
Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Sonoma Raceway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Sonoma Raceway:
Friday, June 7, 2024
Garage open
10:30 am ET: ARCA Menards Series West
1 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series
2 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup Series
Track Activity
1:40 pm ET – 3 pm ET: ARCA West Series practice
3:10 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: ARCA West Series qualifying
4:05 pm ET – 4:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice
5:05 pm ET – 5:55 pm ET: Cup Series practice
6:30 pm ET: ARCA West race (64 laps & 127.36 miles)
Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at the Sonoma Raceway: Qualifying Order
Below is the qualifying order for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Sonoma Raceway:
Group A:
- Sage Karam - 40.300
- Thomas Annunziata - 35.350
- Matt DiBenedetto - 32.700
- Ed Jones - 32.250
- Josh Bilicki - 30.750
- Garrett Smithley - 29.000
- Jeremy Clements - 26.150
- Leland Honeyman - 25.550
- John Hunter Nemechek - 24.900
- Austin Green - 24.100
- Ty Gibbs - 23.600
- Chandler Smith - 20.200
- Brennan Poole - 18.550
- Jesse Love - 14.300
- Josh Williams - 13.050
- Parker Kligerman - 8.850
- Austin Hill - 8.100
- Shane van Gisbergen - 6.400
- Cole Custer - 4.150
Group B:
- Preston Pardus - 44.150
- Boris Said - 38.200
- Alex Labbe - 34.850
- Hailie Deegan - 32.600
- Brad Perez - 31.950
- Jeb Burton - 29.650
- Brandon Jones - 26.400
- Anthony Alfredo - 26.000
- Blaine Perkins - 25.300
- Kyle Sieg - 24.850
- Kyle Weatherman - 23.900
- Ryan Ellis - 22.150
- Sam Mayer - 19.650
- Ryan Sieg - 15.300
- Parker Retzlaff - 13.650
- Sheldon Creed - 10.700
- Riley Herbst - 8.400
- Sammy Smith - 6.850
- AJ Allmendinger - 5.650
- Justin Allgaier - 2.550
