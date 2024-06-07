NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s schedule at Sonoma Raceway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series is scheduled to be held on the 1.99-mile-long road course on Friday (June 7) as the action on the season’s 16th weekend kicks off at the Sonoma Raceway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will take part in a 50-minute practice session before hitting the track on Saturday for qualifying and the main race. The Cup Series will also have a 50-minute practice session on Friday.

The ARCA West teams will take part in practice and qualifying today and will conclude the day with the main event at 6:30 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 77 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series practice race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Sonoma Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at the Sonoma Raceway:

Friday, June 7, 2024

Garage open

10:30 am ET: ARCA Menards Series West

1 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series

2 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

1:40 pm ET – 3 pm ET: ARCA West Series practice

3:10 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: ARCA West Series qualifying

4:05 pm ET – 4:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:05 pm ET – 5:55 pm ET: Cup Series practice

6:30 pm ET: ARCA West race (64 laps & 127.36 miles)

Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at the Sonoma Raceway: Qualifying Order

Below is the qualifying order for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Sonoma Raceway:

Group A:

Sage Karam - 40.300 Thomas Annunziata - 35.350 Matt DiBenedetto - 32.700 Ed Jones - 32.250 Josh Bilicki - 30.750 Garrett Smithley - 29.000 Jeremy Clements - 26.150 Leland Honeyman - 25.550 John Hunter Nemechek - 24.900 Austin Green - 24.100 Ty Gibbs - 23.600 Chandler Smith - 20.200 Brennan Poole - 18.550 Jesse Love - 14.300 Josh Williams - 13.050 Parker Kligerman - 8.850 Austin Hill - 8.100 Shane van Gisbergen - 6.400 Cole Custer - 4.150

Group B:

Preston Pardus - 44.150 Boris Said - 38.200 Alex Labbe - 34.850 Hailie Deegan - 32.600 Brad Perez - 31.950 Jeb Burton - 29.650 Brandon Jones - 26.400 Anthony Alfredo - 26.000 Blaine Perkins - 25.300 Kyle Sieg - 24.850 Kyle Weatherman - 23.900 Ryan Ellis - 22.150 Sam Mayer - 19.650 Ryan Sieg - 15.300 Parker Retzlaff - 13.650 Sheldon Creed - 10.700 Riley Herbst - 8.400 Sammy Smith - 6.850 AJ Allmendinger - 5.650 Justin Allgaier - 2.550