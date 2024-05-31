NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s Truck Series schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Truck Series is scheduled to be on the 1.25-mile-long oval track on Friday (May 31) as the action of the season’s 12th weekend kicks off at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

The NASCAR Truck Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying before hitting the track on Saturday for the Toyota 200. The ARCA Menards Series West teams will take part in practice and qualifying today and will conclude the day with the main event at 7 pm ET.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The weather forecast on Friday predicted partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 79 degrees and a 10% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series qualifying race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Truck Series races at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Friday, May 31, 2024

Garage open

1 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series

3 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

2:35 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West practice (Portland)

5:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West qualifying (Portland)

6:05 pm ET – 6:25 pm ET: Truck Series practice

6:35 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

7 pm ET: Portland 112

Expand Tweet

Toyota 200 at the World Wide Technology Raceway: Qualifying Order

Below is the qualifying order for Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Keith McGee - 33.450 Thad Moffitt - 32.700 Luke Fenhaus - 29.650 Lawless Alan - 28.550 Vicente Salas - 25.150 Colby Howard - 25.050 Timmy Hill - 24.550 Matt Crafton - 24.400 Spencer Boyd - 24.350 Corey Heim - 24.100 Ty Dillon - 23.850 Tyler Ankrum - 23.500 Layne Riggs - 23.350 Bayley Currey - 22.550 Mason Massey - 22.150 Connor Mosack - 20.600 Andres Perez de Lara - 20.150 Bret Holmes - 18.650 Daniel Dye - 17.550 Matt Mills - 14.150 Chase Purdy - 13.600 Ty Majeski - 13.500 Dean Thompson - 12.900 Tanner Gray - 12.500 Jake Gracia - 12.300 Rajah Caruth - 11.550 Taylor Gray - 10.950 Ben Rhodes - 9.450 Grant Enfinger - 7.500 Stewart Friesen - 7.150 Christian Eckes - 5.650 Nick Sanchez - 3.050