NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s Truck Series schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Truck Series is scheduled to be on the 1.25-mile-long oval track on Friday (May 31) as the action of the season’s 12th weekend kicks off at the World Wide Technology Raceway.
The NASCAR Truck Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying before hitting the track on Saturday for the Toyota 200. The ARCA Menards Series West teams will take part in practice and qualifying today and will conclude the day with the main event at 7 pm ET.
The weather forecast on Friday predicted partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 79 degrees and a 10% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series qualifying race.
Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Truck Series races at the World Wide Technology Raceway:
Friday, May 31, 2024
Garage open
1 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series
3 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Cup Series
Track Activity
2:35 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West practice (Portland)
5:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West qualifying (Portland)
6:05 pm ET – 6:25 pm ET: Truck Series practice
6:35 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying
7 pm ET: Portland 112
Toyota 200 at the World Wide Technology Raceway: Qualifying Order
Below is the qualifying order for Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway:
- Keith McGee - 33.450
- Thad Moffitt - 32.700
- Luke Fenhaus - 29.650
- Lawless Alan - 28.550
- Vicente Salas - 25.150
- Colby Howard - 25.050
- Timmy Hill - 24.550
- Matt Crafton - 24.400
- Spencer Boyd - 24.350
- Corey Heim - 24.100
- Ty Dillon - 23.850
- Tyler Ankrum - 23.500
- Layne Riggs - 23.350
- Bayley Currey - 22.550
- Mason Massey - 22.150
- Connor Mosack - 20.600
- Andres Perez de Lara - 20.150
- Bret Holmes - 18.650
- Daniel Dye - 17.550
- Matt Mills - 14.150
- Chase Purdy - 13.600
- Ty Majeski - 13.500
- Dean Thompson - 12.900
- Tanner Gray - 12.500
- Jake Gracia - 12.300
- Rajah Caruth - 11.550
- Taylor Gray - 10.950
- Ben Rhodes - 9.450
- Grant Enfinger - 7.500
- Stewart Friesen - 7.150
- Christian Eckes - 5.650
- Nick Sanchez - 3.050