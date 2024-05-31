  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s Truck Series schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway looks like

NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s Truck Series schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified May 31, 2024 12:27 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Truck Series is scheduled to be on the 1.25-mile-long oval track on Friday (May 31) as the action of the season’s 12th weekend kicks off at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

The NASCAR Truck Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying before hitting the track on Saturday for the Toyota 200. The ARCA Menards Series West teams will take part in practice and qualifying today and will conclude the day with the main event at 7 pm ET.

also-read-trending Trending

The weather forecast on Friday predicted partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 79 degrees and a 10% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series qualifying race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Truck Series races at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Friday, May 31, 2024

Garage open

1 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series

3 pm ET – 8 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

2:35 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West practice (Portland)

5:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West qualifying (Portland)

6:05 pm ET – 6:25 pm ET: Truck Series practice

6:35 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

7 pm ET: Portland 112

Toyota 200 at the World Wide Technology Raceway: Qualifying Order

Below is the qualifying order for Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. Keith McGee - 33.450
  2. Thad Moffitt - 32.700
  3. Luke Fenhaus - 29.650
  4. Lawless Alan - 28.550
  5. Vicente Salas - 25.150
  6. Colby Howard - 25.050
  7. Timmy Hill - 24.550
  8. Matt Crafton - 24.400
  9. Spencer Boyd - 24.350
  10. Corey Heim - 24.100
  11. Ty Dillon - 23.850
  12. Tyler Ankrum - 23.500
  13. Layne Riggs - 23.350
  14. Bayley Currey - 22.550
  15. Mason Massey - 22.150
  16. Connor Mosack - 20.600
  17. Andres Perez de Lara - 20.150
  18. Bret Holmes - 18.650
  19. Daniel Dye - 17.550
  20. Matt Mills - 14.150
  21. Chase Purdy - 13.600
  22. Ty Majeski - 13.500
  23. Dean Thompson - 12.900
  24. Tanner Gray - 12.500
  25. Jake Gracia - 12.300
  26. Rajah Caruth - 11.550
  27. Taylor Gray - 10.950
  28. Ben Rhodes - 9.450
  29. Grant Enfinger - 7.500
  30. Stewart Friesen - 7.150
  31. Christian Eckes - 5.650
  32. Nick Sanchez - 3.050

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी