NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s Xfinity Series schedule at Dover Motor Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity and ARCA Series are scheduled to be on the one-mile-long concrete oval track on Friday (April 26) as the action of the season’s 11th weekend kicks off at the Dover Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying before hitting the track on Saturday for the BetRivers 200.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, ARCA Menards Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying today and will conclude the weekend with the main event at 5 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 58 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Xfinity and ARCA races at the Dover Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 26, 2024

Garage open

8:30 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

10 am ET – 5 pm ET: Xfinity Series

11:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

12:40 pm ET – 1:25 pm ET: ARCA Practice

1:40 pm ET – 2 pm ET: ARCA qualifying

3:05 pm ET – 3:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

3:35 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5 pm ET: ARCA race (150 laps and 150 miles)

Expand Tweet

BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway: Entry List

Below is the entry list for the Dover Xfinity race:

00 - Cole Custer #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Dawson Cram #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Garrett Smithley #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - David Starr #15 - Hailie Deegan #16 - AJ Allmendinger #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Taylor Gray #20 - Ryan Truex #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Corey Heim #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - JJ Yeley #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #66 - Chad Finchum #81 - Chandler Smith #88 - Carson Kvapil #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Kaden Honeycutt #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #98 - Riley Herbst