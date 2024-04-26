NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s Xfinity Series schedule at Dover Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 26, 2024 18:02 IST
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway.

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity and ARCA Series are scheduled to be on the one-mile-long concrete oval track on Friday (April 26) as the action of the season’s 11th weekend kicks off at the Dover Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying before hitting the track on Saturday for the BetRivers 200.

Meanwhile, ARCA Menards Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying today and will conclude the weekend with the main event at 5 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 58 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Xfinity and ARCA races at the Dover Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 26, 2024

Garage open

8:30 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

10 am ET – 5 pm ET: Xfinity Series

11:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

12:40 pm ET – 1:25 pm ET: ARCA Practice

1:40 pm ET – 2 pm ET: ARCA qualifying

3:05 pm ET – 3:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

3:35 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5 pm ET: ARCA race (150 laps and 150 miles)

BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway: Entry List

Below is the entry list for the Dover Xfinity race:

  1. 00 - Cole Custer
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Dawson Cram
  6. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #10 - Daniel Dye
  12. #11 - Josh Williams
  13. #14 - David Starr
  14. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #19 - Taylor Gray
  18. #20 - Ryan Truex
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #26 - Corey Heim
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - JJ Yeley
  26. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #66 - Chad Finchum
  34. #81 - Chandler Smith
  35. #88 - Carson Kvapil
  36. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  37. #92 - Kaden Honeycutt
  38. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  39. #98 - Riley Herbst

