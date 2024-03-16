NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 16, 2024 18:16 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 0.533-mile short concrete surface track on Saturday, March 16, as the action of the season’s fifth weekend continues at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Truck Series teams will take part in practice, qualifying sessions, and will conclude the day with the Weather Guard Truck Race main event on Saturday at 8:00 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 5:00 pm ET and 5:50 pm ET, ahead of Sunday’s Food City 500.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted cloudy with a high temperature of 57 degrees, and a 5 percent chance of rain at the start of the Weather Guard Truck Race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Garage Open

10 am ET: Truck Series

12:00 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:00 pm ET – 3:40 pm ET: Truck Series practice

3:40 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:00 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:50 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

8:00 pm ET: Truck Series race (250 laps and 133.25 miles)

Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Group A:

  1. AJ Allmendinger - 37.050
  2. Zane Smith - 31.100
  3. Joey Logano - 30.650
  4. Corey LaJoie - 28.450
  5. Daniel Hemric - 27.250
  6. Justin Haley - 26.350
  7. John Hunter Nemechek - 23.300
  8. Todd Gilliland - 21.900
  9. Kyle Busch - 19.500
  10. Noah Gragson - 17.050
  11. Bubba Wallace - 16.200
  12. Daniel Suarez - 13.000
  13. Michael McDowell - 11.750
  14. William Byron - 11.150
  15. Chris Buescher - 9.300
  16. Ross Chastain - 8.300
  17. Christopher Bell - 6.950
  18. Ryan Blaney - 5.250

Group B:

  1. Austin Dillon - 32.950
  2. Kaz Grala - 31.100
  3. Josh Berry - 29.300
  4. Austin Cindric - 28.050
  5. Harrison Burton - 27.000
  6. Ryan Preece - 25.300
  7. Erik Jones - 22.250
  8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 21.250
  9. Carson Hocevar - 17.550
  10. Alex Bowman - 16.650
  11. Chase Elliott - 13.550
  12. Chase Briscoe - 12.200
  13. Brad Keselowski - 11.200
  14. Kyle Larson - 10.250
  15. Denny Hamlin - 8.900
  16. Tyler Reddick - 7.050
  17. Martin Truex Jr - 5.900
  18. Ty Gibbs - 3.750

