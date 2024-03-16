NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 0.533-mile short concrete surface track on Saturday, March 16, as the action of the season’s fifth weekend continues at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Truck Series teams will take part in practice, qualifying sessions, and will conclude the day with the Weather Guard Truck Race main event on Saturday at 8:00 pm ET.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 5:00 pm ET and 5:50 pm ET, ahead of Sunday’s Food City 500.
The weather forecast on Saturday predicted cloudy with a high temperature of 57 degrees, and a 5 percent chance of rain at the start of the Weather Guard Truck Race.
Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at Bristol Motor Speedway:
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Garage Open
10 am ET: Truck Series
12:00 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
3:00 pm ET – 3:40 pm ET: Truck Series practice
3:40 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying
5:00 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: Cup Series practice
5:50 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
8:00 pm ET: Truck Series race (250 laps and 133.25 miles)
Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:
Group A:
- AJ Allmendinger - 37.050
- Zane Smith - 31.100
- Joey Logano - 30.650
- Corey LaJoie - 28.450
- Daniel Hemric - 27.250
- Justin Haley - 26.350
- John Hunter Nemechek - 23.300
- Todd Gilliland - 21.900
- Kyle Busch - 19.500
- Noah Gragson - 17.050
- Bubba Wallace - 16.200
- Daniel Suarez - 13.000
- Michael McDowell - 11.750
- William Byron - 11.150
- Chris Buescher - 9.300
- Ross Chastain - 8.300
- Christopher Bell - 6.950
- Ryan Blaney - 5.250
Group B:
- Austin Dillon - 32.950
- Kaz Grala - 31.100
- Josh Berry - 29.300
- Austin Cindric - 28.050
- Harrison Burton - 27.000
- Ryan Preece - 25.300
- Erik Jones - 22.250
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 21.250
- Carson Hocevar - 17.550
- Alex Bowman - 16.650
- Chase Elliott - 13.550
- Chase Briscoe - 12.200
- Brad Keselowski - 11.200
- Kyle Larson - 10.250
- Denny Hamlin - 8.900
- Tyler Reddick - 7.050
- Martin Truex Jr - 5.900
- Ty Gibbs - 3.750