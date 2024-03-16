NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 0.533-mile short concrete surface track on Saturday, March 16, as the action of the season’s fifth weekend continues at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Truck Series teams will take part in practice, qualifying sessions, and will conclude the day with the Weather Guard Truck Race main event on Saturday at 8:00 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 5:00 pm ET and 5:50 pm ET, ahead of Sunday’s Food City 500.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted cloudy with a high temperature of 57 degrees, and a 5 percent chance of rain at the start of the Weather Guard Truck Race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Garage Open

10 am ET: Truck Series

12:00 pm ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:00 pm ET – 3:40 pm ET: Truck Series practice

3:40 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:00 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:50 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

8:00 pm ET: Truck Series race (250 laps and 133.25 miles)

Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Group A:

AJ Allmendinger - 37.050 Zane Smith - 31.100 Joey Logano - 30.650 Corey LaJoie - 28.450 Daniel Hemric - 27.250 Justin Haley - 26.350 John Hunter Nemechek - 23.300 Todd Gilliland - 21.900 Kyle Busch - 19.500 Noah Gragson - 17.050 Bubba Wallace - 16.200 Daniel Suarez - 13.000 Michael McDowell - 11.750 William Byron - 11.150 Chris Buescher - 9.300 Ross Chastain - 8.300 Christopher Bell - 6.950 Ryan Blaney - 5.250

Group B:

Austin Dillon - 32.950 Kaz Grala - 31.100 Josh Berry - 29.300 Austin Cindric - 28.050 Harrison Burton - 27.000 Ryan Preece - 25.300 Erik Jones - 22.250 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 21.250 Carson Hocevar - 17.550 Alex Bowman - 16.650 Chase Elliott - 13.550 Chase Briscoe - 12.200 Brad Keselowski - 11.200 Kyle Larson - 10.250 Denny Hamlin - 8.900 Tyler Reddick - 7.050 Martin Truex Jr - 5.900 Ty Gibbs - 3.750