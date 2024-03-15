NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 15, 2024
NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway is ready to host the 64th annual Food City 500 this weekend. The fifth race of the season starts at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 17, in a 266.5-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Bristol, Tennessee, the Bristol Motor Speedway boasts a concrete surface track with a 0.533-mile short total track length. The track opened in 1961 and features 22-24 degrees of banking in turns and nine degrees on the straights.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Bristol track will also host the Truck Series race this weekend.

The Food City 500 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday at 5 pm ET and at 5:50 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for 2024 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Food City 500 this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger leading Group A and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon leading Group B.

The qualifying order for 2024 Food City 500 has been divided into Groups A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Driver – Metric score

  1. AJ Allmendinger - 37.050
  2. Zane Smith - 31.100
  3. Joey Logano - 30.650
  4. Corey LaJoie - 28.450
  5. Daniel Hemric - 27.250
  6. Justin Haley - 26.350
  7. John Hunter Nemechek - 23.300
  8. Todd Gilliland - 21.900
  9. Kyle Busch - 19.500
  10. Noah Gragson - 17.050
  11. Bubba Wallace - 16.200
  12. Daniel Suarez - 13.000
  13. Michael McDowell - 11.750
  14. William Byron - 11.150
  15. Chris Buescher - 9.300
  16. Ross Chastain - 8.300
  17. Christopher Bell - 6.950
  18. Ryan Blaney - 5.250

Group B: Driver – Metric score

  1. Austin Dillon - 32.950
  2. Kaz Grala - 31.100
  3. Josh Berry - 29.300
  4. Austin Cindric - 28.050
  5. Harrison Burton - 27.000
  6. Ryan Preece - 25.300
  7. Erik Jones - 22.250
  8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 21.250
  9. Carson Hocevar - 17.550
  10. Alex Bowman - 16.650
  11. Chase Elliott - 13.550
  12. Chase Briscoe - 12.200
  13. Brad Keselowski - 11.200
  14. Kyle Larson - 10.250
  15. Denny Hamlin - 8.900
  16. Tyler Reddick - 7.050
  17. Martin Truex Jr - 5.900
  18. Ty Gibbs - 3.750

Catch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and PRN.

