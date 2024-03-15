NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway is ready to host the 64th annual Food City 500 this weekend. The fifth race of the season starts at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 17, in a 266.5-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Bristol, Tennessee, the Bristol Motor Speedway boasts a concrete surface track with a 0.533-mile short total track length. The track opened in 1961 and features 22-24 degrees of banking in turns and nine degrees on the straights.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Bristol track will also host the Truck Series race this weekend.
The Food City 500 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday at 5 pm ET and at 5:50 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for 2024 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway
FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Food City 500 this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway:
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger leading Group A and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon leading Group B.
The qualifying order for 2024 Food City 500 has been divided into Groups A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Driver – Metric score
- AJ Allmendinger - 37.050
- Zane Smith - 31.100
- Joey Logano - 30.650
- Corey LaJoie - 28.450
- Daniel Hemric - 27.250
- Justin Haley - 26.350
- John Hunter Nemechek - 23.300
- Todd Gilliland - 21.900
- Kyle Busch - 19.500
- Noah Gragson - 17.050
- Bubba Wallace - 16.200
- Daniel Suarez - 13.000
- Michael McDowell - 11.750
- William Byron - 11.150
- Chris Buescher - 9.300
- Ross Chastain - 8.300
- Christopher Bell - 6.950
- Ryan Blaney - 5.250
Group B: Driver – Metric score
- Austin Dillon - 32.950
- Kaz Grala - 31.100
- Josh Berry - 29.300
- Austin Cindric - 28.050
- Harrison Burton - 27.000
- Ryan Preece - 25.300
- Erik Jones - 22.250
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 21.250
- Carson Hocevar - 17.550
- Alex Bowman - 16.650
- Chase Elliott - 13.550
- Chase Briscoe - 12.200
- Brad Keselowski - 11.200
- Kyle Larson - 10.250
- Denny Hamlin - 8.900
- Tyler Reddick - 7.050
- Martin Truex Jr - 5.900
- Ty Gibbs - 3.750
Catch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and PRN.