NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway is ready to host the 64th annual Food City 500 this weekend. The fifth race of the season starts at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 17, in a 266.5-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Bristol, Tennessee, the Bristol Motor Speedway boasts a concrete surface track with a 0.533-mile short total track length. The track opened in 1961 and features 22-24 degrees of banking in turns and nine degrees on the straights.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Bristol track will also host the Truck Series race this weekend.

The Food City 500 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday at 5 pm ET and at 5:50 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for 2024 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Food City 500 this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger leading Group A and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon leading Group B.

The qualifying order for 2024 Food City 500 has been divided into Groups A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Driver – Metric score

AJ Allmendinger - 37.050 Zane Smith - 31.100 Joey Logano - 30.650 Corey LaJoie - 28.450 Daniel Hemric - 27.250 Justin Haley - 26.350 John Hunter Nemechek - 23.300 Todd Gilliland - 21.900 Kyle Busch - 19.500 Noah Gragson - 17.050 Bubba Wallace - 16.200 Daniel Suarez - 13.000 Michael McDowell - 11.750 William Byron - 11.150 Chris Buescher - 9.300 Ross Chastain - 8.300 Christopher Bell - 6.950 Ryan Blaney - 5.250

Group B: Driver – Metric score

Austin Dillon - 32.950 Kaz Grala - 31.100 Josh Berry - 29.300 Austin Cindric - 28.050 Harrison Burton - 27.000 Ryan Preece - 25.300 Erik Jones - 22.250 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 21.250 Carson Hocevar - 17.550 Alex Bowman - 16.650 Chase Elliott - 13.550 Chase Briscoe - 12.200 Brad Keselowski - 11.200 Kyle Larson - 10.250 Denny Hamlin - 8.900 Tyler Reddick - 7.050 Martin Truex Jr - 5.900 Ty Gibbs - 3.750

Catch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and PRN.