NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long oval track on Saturday, May 25, as the action on the season’s 14th weekend continues at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying session, where Ty Gibbs claimed the pole, the Xfinity team will take part in the main event on Saturday (May 25).

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 5 pm ET and 5:50 pm ET before hitting the track for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 26.

Ryan Blaney and Justin Allgaier are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Xfinity spring events in Charlotte.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted partly cloudy skies with the possibility of a stray thunderstorm, a high temperature of 84 degrees, and a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Saturday, May 25, 2024

Garage Open

10 am ET: Xfinity Series

11 am ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 300 miles)

5 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:50 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Group A

Ty Dillon - 61.650 JJ Yeley - 42.050 Shane van Gisbergen - 34.850 Daniel Hemric - 30.150 Harrison Burton - 27.150 John Hunter Nemechek - 26.200 Carson Hocevar - 25.550 Daniel Suarez - 22.800 Ryan Blaney - 22.300 Erik Jones - 20.950 Justin Haley - 20.400 Tyler Reddick - 18.550 Joey Logano - 17.350 Michael McDowell - 16.250 Christopher Bell - 15.350 Ross Chastain - 12.300 Bubba Wallace - 11.500 Chase Briscoe - 9.650 William Byron - 5.800 Brad Keselowski - 4.500

Group B:

BJ McLeod - 42.400 Jimmie Johnson - 40.300 Zane Smith - 34.300 Austin Dillon - 29.650 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 26.350 Kaz Grala - 26.000 Kyle Busch - 23.000 Ryan Preece - 22.350 Austin Cindric - 21.650 Chris Buescher - 20.550 Corey LaJoie - 19.800 Kyle Larson - 18.100 Todd Gilliland - 16.750 Noah Gragson - 16.200 Martin Truex, Jr. - 13.800 Josh Berry - 11.850 Alex Bowman - 9.850 Chase Elliott - 9.500 Denny Hamlin - 4.850 Ty Gibbs - 3.750