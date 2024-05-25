NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long oval track on Saturday, May 25, as the action on the season’s 14th weekend continues at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying session, where Ty Gibbs claimed the pole, the Xfinity team will take part in the main event on Saturday (May 25).
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 5 pm ET and 5:50 pm ET before hitting the track for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 26.
Ryan Blaney and Justin Allgaier are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Xfinity spring events in Charlotte.
The weather forecast on Saturday predicted partly cloudy skies with the possibility of a stray thunderstorm, a high temperature of 84 degrees, and a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Garage Open
10 am ET: Xfinity Series
11 am ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
1 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 300 miles)
5 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: Cup Series practice
5:50 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Qualifying Order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:
Group A
- Ty Dillon - 61.650
- JJ Yeley - 42.050
- Shane van Gisbergen - 34.850
- Daniel Hemric - 30.150
- Harrison Burton - 27.150
- John Hunter Nemechek - 26.200
- Carson Hocevar - 25.550
- Daniel Suarez - 22.800
- Ryan Blaney - 22.300
- Erik Jones - 20.950
- Justin Haley - 20.400
- Tyler Reddick - 18.550
- Joey Logano - 17.350
- Michael McDowell - 16.250
- Christopher Bell - 15.350
- Ross Chastain - 12.300
- Bubba Wallace - 11.500
- Chase Briscoe - 9.650
- William Byron - 5.800
- Brad Keselowski - 4.500
Group B:
- BJ McLeod - 42.400
- Jimmie Johnson - 40.300
- Zane Smith - 34.300
- Austin Dillon - 29.650
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 26.350
- Kaz Grala - 26.000
- Kyle Busch - 23.000
- Ryan Preece - 22.350
- Austin Cindric - 21.650
- Chris Buescher - 20.550
- Corey LaJoie - 19.800
- Kyle Larson - 18.100
- Todd Gilliland - 16.750
- Noah Gragson - 16.200
- Martin Truex, Jr. - 13.800
- Josh Berry - 11.850
- Alex Bowman - 9.850
- Chase Elliott - 9.500
- Denny Hamlin - 4.850
- Ty Gibbs - 3.750