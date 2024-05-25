NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified May 25, 2024 12:05 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
NASCAR Cup Series headss to Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long oval track on Saturday, May 25, as the action on the season’s 14th weekend continues at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After Friday’s Xfinity qualifying session, where Ty Gibbs claimed the pole, the Xfinity team will take part in the main event on Saturday (May 25).

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 5 pm ET and 5:50 pm ET before hitting the track for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 26.

Ryan Blaney and Justin Allgaier are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Xfinity spring events in Charlotte.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted partly cloudy skies with the possibility of a stray thunderstorm, a high temperature of 84 degrees, and a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Saturday, May 25, 2024

Garage Open

10 am ET: Xfinity Series

11 am ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 300 miles)

5 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:50 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Group A

  1. Ty Dillon - 61.650
  2. JJ Yeley - 42.050
  3. Shane van Gisbergen - 34.850
  4. Daniel Hemric - 30.150
  5. Harrison Burton - 27.150
  6. John Hunter Nemechek - 26.200
  7. Carson Hocevar - 25.550
  8. Daniel Suarez - 22.800
  9. Ryan Blaney - 22.300
  10. Erik Jones - 20.950
  11. Justin Haley - 20.400
  12. Tyler Reddick - 18.550
  13. Joey Logano - 17.350
  14. Michael McDowell - 16.250
  15. Christopher Bell - 15.350
  16. Ross Chastain - 12.300
  17. Bubba Wallace - 11.500
  18. Chase Briscoe - 9.650
  19. William Byron - 5.800
  20. Brad Keselowski - 4.500

Group B:

  1. BJ McLeod - 42.400
  2. Jimmie Johnson - 40.300
  3. Zane Smith - 34.300
  4. Austin Dillon - 29.650
  5. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 26.350
  6. Kaz Grala - 26.000
  7. Kyle Busch - 23.000
  8. Ryan Preece - 22.350
  9. Austin Cindric - 21.650
  10. Chris Buescher - 20.550
  11. Corey LaJoie - 19.800
  12. Kyle Larson - 18.100
  13. Todd Gilliland - 16.750
  14. Noah Gragson - 16.200
  15. Martin Truex, Jr. - 13.800
  16. Josh Berry - 11.850
  17. Alex Bowman - 9.850
  18. Chase Elliott - 9.500
  19. Denny Hamlin - 4.850
  20. Ty Gibbs - 3.750

