NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track on Saturday, May 11, as the action on the season’s 13th weekend kick-offs at the Darlington Raceway.

After Saturday's Xfinity practice and qualifying were cancelled by rain, NASCAR awarded the pole to Cole Custer. The Xfinity Series will race today (May 11).

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET before hitting the track for the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, May 12.

William Byron and Kyle Larson are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Truck’s spring events at Darlington. Byron is in the lineup for the Cup race, but Larson is not featured in the Xfinity race.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 72 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Garage Open

8:30 am ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series

10:30 am ET: Truck Series

Track activity

10:35 am ET – 11:20 am ET: Cup Series practice

11:20 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (147 laps and 200.8 miles)

Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway:

Group A:

Kaz Grala - 37.400 Derek Kraus - 32.400 Erik Jones - 29.250 Ryan Preece - 28.800 Corey LaJoie - 26.950 Joey Logano - 26.850 Justin Haley - 23.400 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.700 Ty Gibbs - 20.300 John Hunter Nemechek - 19.000 Michael McDowell - 16.400 William Byron - 15.600 Tyler Reddick - 14.000 Noah Gragson - 11.900 Alex Bowman - 9.350 Christopher Bell - 8.000 Chris Buescher - 5.450 Martin Truex Jr - 3.900

Group B:

Harrison Burton - 35.000 Zane Smith - 30.250 Daniel Hemric - 28.850 Austin Dillon - 27.850 Austin Cindric - 26.850 Daniel Suarez - 24.150 Carson Hocevar - 21.850 Chase Briscoe - 20.650 Josh Berry - 19.200 Todd Gilliland - 18.150 Bubba Wallace - 16.200 Brad Keselowski - 14.500 Ross Chastain - 13.300 Ryan Blaney - 10.650 Kyle Busch - 9.100 Chase Elliott - 5.550 Denny Hamlin - 4.950 Kyle Larson - 1.000