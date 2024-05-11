NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track on Saturday, May 11, as the action on the season’s 13th weekend kick-offs at the Darlington Raceway.
After Saturday's Xfinity practice and qualifying were cancelled by rain, NASCAR awarded the pole to Cole Custer. The Xfinity Series will race today (May 11).
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET before hitting the track for the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, May 12.
William Byron and Kyle Larson are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Truck’s spring events at Darlington. Byron is in the lineup for the Cup race, but Larson is not featured in the Xfinity race.
The weather forecast on Saturday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 72 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway
Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Darlington Raceway:
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Garage Open
8:30 am ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series
10:30 am ET: Truck Series
Track activity
10:35 am ET – 11:20 am ET: Cup Series practice
11:20 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (147 laps and 200.8 miles)
Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway: Qualifying Order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway:
Group A:
- Kaz Grala - 37.400
- Derek Kraus - 32.400
- Erik Jones - 29.250
- Ryan Preece - 28.800
- Corey LaJoie - 26.950
- Joey Logano - 26.850
- Justin Haley - 23.400
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.700
- Ty Gibbs - 20.300
- John Hunter Nemechek - 19.000
- Michael McDowell - 16.400
- William Byron - 15.600
- Tyler Reddick - 14.000
- Noah Gragson - 11.900
- Alex Bowman - 9.350
- Christopher Bell - 8.000
- Chris Buescher - 5.450
- Martin Truex Jr - 3.900
Group B:
- Harrison Burton - 35.000
- Zane Smith - 30.250
- Daniel Hemric - 28.850
- Austin Dillon - 27.850
- Austin Cindric - 26.850
- Daniel Suarez - 24.150
- Carson Hocevar - 21.850
- Chase Briscoe - 20.650
- Josh Berry - 19.200
- Todd Gilliland - 18.150
- Bubba Wallace - 16.200
- Brad Keselowski - 14.500
- Ross Chastain - 13.300
- Ryan Blaney - 10.650
- Kyle Busch - 9.100
- Chase Elliott - 5.550
- Denny Hamlin - 4.950
- Kyle Larson - 1.000