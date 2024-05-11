NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

NASCAR Cup Series head to Darlington Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track on Saturday, May 11, as the action on the season’s 13th weekend kick-offs at the Darlington Raceway.

After Saturday's Xfinity practice and qualifying were cancelled by rain, NASCAR awarded the pole to Cole Custer. The Xfinity Series will race today (May 11).

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET before hitting the track for the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, May 12.

William Byron and Kyle Larson are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Truck’s spring events at Darlington. Byron is in the lineup for the Cup race, but Larson is not featured in the Xfinity race.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 72 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Garage Open

8:30 am ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series

10:30 am ET: Truck Series

Track activity

10:35 am ET – 11:20 am ET: Cup Series practice

11:20 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (147 laps and 200.8 miles)

Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway:

Group A:

  1. Kaz Grala - 37.400
  2. Derek Kraus - 32.400
  3. Erik Jones - 29.250
  4. Ryan Preece - 28.800
  5. Corey LaJoie - 26.950
  6. Joey Logano - 26.850
  7. Justin Haley - 23.400
  8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.700
  9. Ty Gibbs - 20.300
  10. John Hunter Nemechek - 19.000
  11. Michael McDowell - 16.400
  12. William Byron - 15.600
  13. Tyler Reddick - 14.000
  14. Noah Gragson - 11.900
  15. Alex Bowman - 9.350
  16. Christopher Bell - 8.000
  17. Chris Buescher - 5.450
  18. Martin Truex Jr - 3.900

Group B:

  1. Harrison Burton - 35.000
  2. Zane Smith - 30.250
  3. Daniel Hemric - 28.850
  4. Austin Dillon - 27.850
  5. Austin Cindric - 26.850
  6. Daniel Suarez - 24.150
  7. Carson Hocevar - 21.850
  8. Chase Briscoe - 20.650
  9. Josh Berry - 19.200
  10. Todd Gilliland - 18.150
  11. Bubba Wallace - 16.200
  12. Brad Keselowski - 14.500
  13. Ross Chastain - 13.300
  14. Ryan Blaney - 10.650
  15. Kyle Busch - 9.100
  16. Chase Elliott - 5.550
  17. Denny Hamlin - 4.950
  18. Kyle Larson - 1.000

