NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Iowa Speedway looks like

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Practice
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Iowa Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 0.875-mile short track on Saturday, June 15. The action on the season’s 17th weekend continues at the Iowa Speedway.

After Friday’s (June 15) practice session, the Xfinity cars will participate in the qualifying session and main race on Saturday.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will also qualify for the event, which is scheduled for Saturday at 1:05 pm ET before hitting the track for the Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday, June 16.

Kyle Larson and Shane van Gisbergen are the recent winners of the Cup and Xfinity events, respectively.

The weather forecast on Saturday at Iowa was cloudy with a high temperature of 77 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Iowa Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Iowa Speedway:

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Garage Open

7:30 am ET: Xfinity Series

8 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

12:05 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:05 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps and 218.75 miles)

Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa Speedway:

Group A:

  1. Austin Dillon - 34.300
  2. John Hunter Nemechek - 29.700
  3. Daniel Hemric - 27.600
  4. Kaz Grala - 26.750
  5. Chase Briscoe - 26.100
  6. Denny Hamlin - 25.750
  7. Zane Smith - 23.900
  8. Erik Jones - 21.900
  9. Carson Hocevar - 20.400
  10. Bubba Wallace - 19.700
  11. Corey LaJoie - 18.100
  12. AJ Allmendinger - 15.350
  13. Todd Gilliland - 14.600
  14. Kyle Busch - 13.050
  15. Christopher Bell - 9.600
  16. Michael McDowell - 8.600
  17. Tyler Reddick - 7.050
  18. Chase Elliott - 3.000

Group B:

  1. Justin Haley - 32.100
  2. Josh Berry - 29.650
  3. Harrison Burton - 27.250
  4. Noah Gragson - 26.700
  5. Ty Gibbs - 25.950
  6. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 24.150
  7. Ryan Preece - 22.600
  8. William Byron - 21.000
  9. Joey Logano - 19.700
  10. Austin Cindric - 18.500
  11. Martin Truex, Jr. - 17.650
  12. Alex Bowman - 15.100
  13. Daniel Suarez - 14.400
  14. Brad Keselowski - 11.500
  15. Ryan Blaney - 8.750
  16. Chris Buescher - 7.400
  17. Ross Chastain - 6.450
  18. Kyle Larson - 1.000

More from Sportskeeda
