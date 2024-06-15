NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Iowa Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 0.875-mile short track on Saturday, June 15. The action on the season’s 17th weekend continues at the Iowa Speedway.

After Friday’s (June 15) practice session, the Xfinity cars will participate in the qualifying session and main race on Saturday.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will also qualify for the event, which is scheduled for Saturday at 1:05 pm ET before hitting the track for the Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday, June 16.

Kyle Larson and Shane van Gisbergen are the recent winners of the Cup and Xfinity events, respectively.

The weather forecast on Saturday at Iowa was cloudy with a high temperature of 77 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Iowa Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Iowa Speedway:

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Garage Open

7:30 am ET: Xfinity Series

8 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

12:05 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:05 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps and 218.75 miles)

Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa Speedway:

Group A:

Austin Dillon - 34.300 John Hunter Nemechek - 29.700 Daniel Hemric - 27.600 Kaz Grala - 26.750 Chase Briscoe - 26.100 Denny Hamlin - 25.750 Zane Smith - 23.900 Erik Jones - 21.900 Carson Hocevar - 20.400 Bubba Wallace - 19.700 Corey LaJoie - 18.100 AJ Allmendinger - 15.350 Todd Gilliland - 14.600 Kyle Busch - 13.050 Christopher Bell - 9.600 Michael McDowell - 8.600 Tyler Reddick - 7.050 Chase Elliott - 3.000

Group B:

Justin Haley - 32.100 Josh Berry - 29.650 Harrison Burton - 27.250 Noah Gragson - 26.700 Ty Gibbs - 25.950 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 24.150 Ryan Preece - 22.600 William Byron - 21.000 Joey Logano - 19.700 Austin Cindric - 18.500 Martin Truex, Jr. - 17.650 Alex Bowman - 15.100 Daniel Suarez - 14.400 Brad Keselowski - 11.500 Ryan Blaney - 8.750 Chris Buescher - 7.400 Ross Chastain - 6.450 Kyle Larson - 1.000