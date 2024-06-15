NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Iowa Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 0.875-mile short track on Saturday, June 15. The action on the season’s 17th weekend continues at the Iowa Speedway.
After Friday’s (June 15) practice session, the Xfinity cars will participate in the qualifying session and main race on Saturday.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will also qualify for the event, which is scheduled for Saturday at 1:05 pm ET before hitting the track for the Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday, June 16.
Kyle Larson and Shane van Gisbergen are the recent winners of the Cup and Xfinity events, respectively.
The weather forecast on Saturday at Iowa was cloudy with a high temperature of 77 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Iowa Speedway
Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Iowa Speedway:
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Garage Open
7:30 am ET: Xfinity Series
8 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
12:05 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
1:05 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps and 218.75 miles)
Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway: Qualifying Order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa Speedway:
Group A:
- Austin Dillon - 34.300
- John Hunter Nemechek - 29.700
- Daniel Hemric - 27.600
- Kaz Grala - 26.750
- Chase Briscoe - 26.100
- Denny Hamlin - 25.750
- Zane Smith - 23.900
- Erik Jones - 21.900
- Carson Hocevar - 20.400
- Bubba Wallace - 19.700
- Corey LaJoie - 18.100
- AJ Allmendinger - 15.350
- Todd Gilliland - 14.600
- Kyle Busch - 13.050
- Christopher Bell - 9.600
- Michael McDowell - 8.600
- Tyler Reddick - 7.050
- Chase Elliott - 3.000
Group B:
- Justin Haley - 32.100
- Josh Berry - 29.650
- Harrison Burton - 27.250
- Noah Gragson - 26.700
- Ty Gibbs - 25.950
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 24.150
- Ryan Preece - 22.600
- William Byron - 21.000
- Joey Logano - 19.700
- Austin Cindric - 18.500
- Martin Truex, Jr. - 17.650
- Alex Bowman - 15.100
- Daniel Suarez - 14.400
- Brad Keselowski - 11.500
- Ryan Blaney - 8.750
- Chris Buescher - 7.400
- Ross Chastain - 6.450
- Kyle Larson - 1.000