NASCAR Iowa Corn 350: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Iowa Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Iowa Speedway as the venue hosts the 17th race of the 2024 season, the Iowa Corn 350, on Sunday, June 16.

This weekend, the 0.875-mile D-shaped oval track on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the first time. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will compete over 350 laps in Newton, Iowa, divided into three stages, adding up to 306.25 miles overall.

Weather forecast for the 2024 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's NASCAR’s two national series events at the Iowa Speedway, according to raceweather.net:

Friday, June 14, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: High 80°F, Low 64°F, Mostly Sunny with Some PM Clouds, Northeast 5-15 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Saturday, June 15, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 78°F, Low 63°F, Cloudy and Breezy with Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms, Southeast 15-25 mph, and 40% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Iowa Corn 350: High 84°F, Low 71°F, Breezy with Morning Clouds, then Partly Sunny, South 15-25 mph, and 25% chance of rain.

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Newton, Iowa, in several ways, especially in June or July. The factors that could affect the inaugural Iowa race are temperature, rain, wind, visibility, and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway

The 2024 iteration of the Iowa Corn 350 is set to see a total of 37 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #66 - David Starr (i) #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Iowa Speedway for Iowa Corn 350 on June 16 at 7 pm ET on USA and MRN.