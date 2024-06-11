NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 2024: Full Entry List at Iowa Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 11, 2024 16:47 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa 250 presented by Enogen
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Iowa Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Newton, Iowa, for the Iowa Corn 350 this weekend after a thrilling Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The Iowa Corn 350 is the 17th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Sunday, June 16, at the Iowa Speedway.

The first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa kicks off at 7 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA and MRN. It will be contested over 350 laps with a total of 306.25 miles on the 0.875-mile short D-shaped oval track.

Sunday's event marks the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race, hosted by Iowa Speedway. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers to take part in the 2024 Iowa Corn 350.

also-read-trending Trending

37 drivers will take the green flag, and three have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Kaz Grala, #16 Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, and MBM Motorsports’ David Starr—his second start of the 2024 NASCAR Cup season.

Nine of the 16 playoff spots are already locked for the 2024 postseason. With 10 races still remaining in the regular season for seven playoff spots, the remaining drivers will aim to perform well to make it into the 16-driver playoff field.

2024 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #66 - David Starr (i)
  35. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Iowa Speedway on June 16 at 7 pm ET.

Will Tee Higgins be fined for missing mandatory minicamp? Bengals WR’s situation explored

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी