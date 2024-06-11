NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 2024: Full Entry List at Iowa Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Newton, Iowa, for the Iowa Corn 350 this weekend after a thrilling Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The Iowa Corn 350 is the 17th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Sunday, June 16, at the Iowa Speedway.

The first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa kicks off at 7 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA and MRN. It will be contested over 350 laps with a total of 306.25 miles on the 0.875-mile short D-shaped oval track.

Sunday's event marks the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race, hosted by Iowa Speedway. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers to take part in the 2024 Iowa Corn 350.

Expand Tweet

Trending

37 drivers will take the green flag, and three have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Kaz Grala, #16 Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, and MBM Motorsports’ David Starr—his second start of the 2024 NASCAR Cup season.

Nine of the 16 playoff spots are already locked for the 2024 postseason. With 10 races still remaining in the regular season for seven playoff spots, the remaining drivers will aim to perform well to make it into the 16-driver playoff field.

2024 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #66 - David Starr (i) #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Iowa Speedway on June 16 at 7 pm ET.