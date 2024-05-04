NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified May 04, 2024 17:46 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long track on Saturday, May 4, as the action on the season’s 12th weekend kick-offs at the Kansas Speedway.

The NASCAR Truck Series will race today (May 4) before taking part in practice and qualifying sessions.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 5 pm ET and 5:50 pm ET before hitting the track for the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 5.

Denny Hamlin and Grant Enfinger are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Truck events at Kansas.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted cloudy skies with a high temperature of 64 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Garage Open

7 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

9 am ET: Truck Series

11:30 am ET – 7:30 Pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

10:25 am ET – 10:55 am ET: ARCA Practice

11:10 am ET – 11:30 am ET: ARCA qualifying

12:05 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice

12:35 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

2 pm ET: ARCA race (100 laps and 150 miles)

5 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:50 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

8 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps and 201 miles)

AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway: Entry List

Here’s the entry list for the AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 – Riley Herbst (R)
  15. #16 – Derek Kraus (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #33 - Austin Hill
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #43 – Corey Heim
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Justin Haley
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  35. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  37. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?