NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Kansas Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long track on Saturday, May 4, as the action on the season’s 12th weekend kick-offs at the Kansas Speedway.

The NASCAR Truck Series will race today (May 4) before taking part in practice and qualifying sessions.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 5 pm ET and 5:50 pm ET before hitting the track for the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 5.

Denny Hamlin and Grant Enfinger are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Truck events at Kansas.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted cloudy skies with a high temperature of 64 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at the Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Garage Open

7 am ET: ARCA Menards Series

9 am ET: Truck Series

11:30 am ET – 7:30 Pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

10:25 am ET – 10:55 am ET: ARCA Practice

11:10 am ET – 11:30 am ET: ARCA qualifying

12:05 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice

12:35 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

2 pm ET: ARCA race (100 laps and 150 miles)

5 pm ET – 5:50 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:50 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

8 pm ET: Truck Series race (134 laps and 201 miles)

AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway: Entry List

Here’s the entry list for the AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 – Riley Herbst (R) #16 – Derek Kraus (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #33 - Austin Hill #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 – Corey Heim #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #84 - Jimmie Johnson #99 - Daniel Suárez