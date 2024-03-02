NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval intermediate track on Saturday (March 2) as the action of the season’s third weekend continues at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 2:05 pm ET and 2:50 pm ET, respectively ahead of Sunday’s Pennzoil 400.

After Friday’s truck qualifying where Cole Custer claimed the pole, the truck teams are scheduled to start the main race at 5:00 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 64 degrees, a 14% chance of rain and wind gusts of up to 27 mph at the start of The LiUNA! Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Garage Open

11:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series

2 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

2:05 pm ET – 2:50 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:50 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 300 miles)

Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Group A:

Noah Gragson - 38.100

Zane Smith - 31.250

Tyler Reddick - 29.550

Christopher Bell - 27.850

Ryan Preece - 26.500

Josh Berry - 25.150

Erik Jones - 23.400

Carson Hocevar - 21.750

Daniel Hemric - 20.700

Kaz Grala - 19.600

Denny Hamlin - 19.050

Michael McDowell - 13.550

Ty Gibbs - 13.050

Martin Truex Jr - 11.450

Chris Buescher - 10.350

Bubba Wallace - 7.650

Ross Chastain - 6.600

Daniel Suarez - 4.450

Group B:

JJ Yeley - 41.000

Derek Kraus - 34.400

Brad Keselowski - 29.950

Joey Logano - 28.650

Austin Dillon - 27.700

Todd Gilliland - 26.100

Chase Briscoe - 25.000

Justin Haley - 22.500

Kyle Larson - 21.200

Alex Bowman - 20.550

John Hunter Nemechek - 19.100

Harrison Burton - 14.000

Corey LaJoie - 13.550

William Byron - 11.600

Chase Elliott - 10.650

Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.050

Austin Cindric - 6.650

Kyle Busch - 5.150

Ryan Blaney - 4.400