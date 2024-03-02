NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval intermediate track on Saturday (March 2) as the action of the season’s third weekend continues at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 2:05 pm ET and 2:50 pm ET, respectively ahead of Sunday’s Pennzoil 400.
After Friday’s truck qualifying where Cole Custer claimed the pole, the truck teams are scheduled to start the main race at 5:00 pm ET.
The weather forecast on Saturday predicted partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 64 degrees, a 14% chance of rain and wind gusts of up to 27 mph at the start of The LiUNA! Xfinity race.
Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Saturday, March 2, 2024
Garage Open
11:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Cup Series
2 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
2:05 pm ET – 2:50 pm ET: Cup Series practice
2:50 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 300 miles)
Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Group A:
- Noah Gragson - 38.100
- Zane Smith - 31.250
- Tyler Reddick - 29.550
- Christopher Bell - 27.850
- Ryan Preece - 26.500
- Josh Berry - 25.150
- Erik Jones - 23.400
- Carson Hocevar - 21.750
- Daniel Hemric - 20.700
- Kaz Grala - 19.600
- Denny Hamlin - 19.050
- Michael McDowell - 13.550
- Ty Gibbs - 13.050
- Martin Truex Jr - 11.450
- Chris Buescher - 10.350
- Bubba Wallace - 7.650
- Ross Chastain - 6.600
- Daniel Suarez - 4.450
Group B:
- JJ Yeley - 41.000
- Derek Kraus - 34.400
- Brad Keselowski - 29.950
- Joey Logano - 28.650
- Austin Dillon - 27.700
- Todd Gilliland - 26.100
- Chase Briscoe - 25.000
- Justin Haley - 22.500
- Kyle Larson - 21.200
- Alex Bowman - 20.550
- John Hunter Nemechek - 19.100
- Harrison Burton - 14.000
- Corey LaJoie - 13.550
- William Byron - 11.600
- Chase Elliott - 10.650
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.050
- Austin Cindric - 6.650
- Kyle Busch - 5.150
- Ryan Blaney - 4.400