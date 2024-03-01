NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is all set to host the 27th annual Pennzoil 400 this weekend. The third race of the season starts at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 3, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.
Located in North Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas Motor Speedway boasts an asphalt tri-oval intermediate track with a 1.5-mile-long total track length. The track opened in 1971 and features 20 degrees of banking at each turn, with nine degrees on the front stretch and back stretch.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Las Vegas track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.
The Pennzoil 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Mar. 2, at 2:05 pm ET and 2:50 pm ET, respectively on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the Pennzoil 400 this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Noah Gragson leading Group A and JJ Yeley leading Group B.
The qualifying order for 2024 Pennzoil 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Driver – Metric score
- Noah Gragson - 38.100
- Zane Smith - 31.250
- Tyler Reddick - 29.550
- Christopher Bell - 27.850
- Ryan Preece - 26.500
- Josh Berry - 25.150
- Erik Jones - 23.400
- Carson Hocevar - 21.750
- Daniel Hemric - 20.700
- Kaz Grala - 19.600
- Denny Hamlin - 19.050
- Michael McDowell - 13.550
- Ty Gibbs - 13.050
- Martin Truex Jr - 11.450
- Chris Buescher - 10.350
- Bubba Wallace - 7.650
- Ross Chastain - 6.600
- Daniel Suarez - 4.450
Group B: Driver – Metric score
- JJ Yeley - 41.000
- Derek Kraus - 34.400
- Brad Keselowski - 29.950
- Joey Logano - 28.650
- Austin Dillon - 27.700
- Todd Gilliland - 26.100
- Chase Briscoe - 25.000
- Justin Haley - 22.500
- Kyle Larson - 21.200
- Alex Bowman - 20.550
- John Hunter Nemechek - 19.100
- Harrison Burton - 14.000
- Corey LaJoie - 13.550
- William Byron - 11.600
- Chase Elliott - 10.650
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.050
- Austin Cindric - 6.650
- Kyle Busch - 5.150
- Ryan Blaney - 4.400
Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and PRN.