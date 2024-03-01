NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 01, 2024 23:53 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is all set to host the 27th annual Pennzoil 400 this weekend. The third race of the season starts at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 3, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in North Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas Motor Speedway boasts an asphalt tri-oval intermediate track with a 1.5-mile-long total track length. The track opened in 1971 and features 20 degrees of banking at each turn, with nine degrees on the front stretch and back stretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Las Vegas track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Pennzoil 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Mar. 2, at 2:05 pm ET and 2:50 pm ET, respectively on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the Pennzoil 400 this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Noah Gragson leading Group A and JJ Yeley leading Group B.

The qualifying order for 2024 Pennzoil 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Driver – Metric score

  1. Noah Gragson - 38.100
  2. Zane Smith - 31.250
  3. Tyler Reddick - 29.550
  4. Christopher Bell - 27.850
  5. Ryan Preece - 26.500
  6. Josh Berry - 25.150
  7. Erik Jones - 23.400
  8. Carson Hocevar - 21.750
  9. Daniel Hemric - 20.700
  10. Kaz Grala - 19.600
  11. Denny Hamlin - 19.050
  12. Michael McDowell - 13.550
  13. Ty Gibbs - 13.050
  14. Martin Truex Jr - 11.450
  15. Chris Buescher - 10.350
  16. Bubba Wallace - 7.650
  17. Ross Chastain - 6.600
  18. Daniel Suarez - 4.450

Group B: Driver – Metric score

  1. JJ Yeley - 41.000
  2. Derek Kraus - 34.400
  3. Brad Keselowski - 29.950
  4. Joey Logano - 28.650
  5. Austin Dillon - 27.700
  6. Todd Gilliland - 26.100
  7. Chase Briscoe - 25.000
  8. Justin Haley - 22.500
  9. Kyle Larson - 21.200
  10. Alex Bowman - 20.550
  11. John Hunter Nemechek - 19.100
  12. Harrison Burton - 14.000
  13. Corey LaJoie - 13.550
  14. William Byron - 11.600
  15. Chase Elliott - 10.650
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.050
  17. Austin Cindric - 6.650
  18. Kyle Busch - 5.150
  19. Ryan Blaney - 4.400

Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and PRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?