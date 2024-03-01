NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is all set to host the 27th annual Pennzoil 400 this weekend. The third race of the season starts at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 3, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in North Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas Motor Speedway boasts an asphalt tri-oval intermediate track with a 1.5-mile-long total track length. The track opened in 1971 and features 20 degrees of banking at each turn, with nine degrees on the front stretch and back stretch.

Expand Tweet

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Las Vegas track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Pennzoil 400 will feature 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Mar. 2, at 2:05 pm ET and 2:50 pm ET, respectively on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for 2024 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the Pennzoil 400 this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Expand Tweet

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Noah Gragson leading Group A and JJ Yeley leading Group B.

The qualifying order for 2024 Pennzoil 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Driver – Metric score

Noah Gragson - 38.100 Zane Smith - 31.250 Tyler Reddick - 29.550 Christopher Bell - 27.850 Ryan Preece - 26.500 Josh Berry - 25.150 Erik Jones - 23.400 Carson Hocevar - 21.750 Daniel Hemric - 20.700 Kaz Grala - 19.600 Denny Hamlin - 19.050 Michael McDowell - 13.550 Ty Gibbs - 13.050 Martin Truex Jr - 11.450 Chris Buescher - 10.350 Bubba Wallace - 7.650 Ross Chastain - 6.600 Daniel Suarez - 4.450

Group B: Driver – Metric score

JJ Yeley - 41.000 Derek Kraus - 34.400 Brad Keselowski - 29.950 Joey Logano - 28.650 Austin Dillon - 27.700 Todd Gilliland - 26.100 Chase Briscoe - 25.000 Justin Haley - 22.500 Kyle Larson - 21.200 Alex Bowman - 20.550 John Hunter Nemechek - 19.100 Harrison Burton - 14.000 Corey LaJoie - 13.550 William Byron - 11.600 Chase Elliott - 10.650 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.050 Austin Cindric - 6.650 Kyle Busch - 5.150 Ryan Blaney - 4.400

Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and PRN.