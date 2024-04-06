NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track on Saturday, April 6, as the action on the season’s eighth weekend continues at Martinsville Speedway.
The Xfinity Series will race today (April 6) after running in the qualifying session on Friday, where Brandon Jones claimed pole.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 4:35 pm ET and 5:20 pm ET before hitting the track for the Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday.
Kyle Larson and Justin Allgaier are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Xfinity events at Martinsville.
The weather forecast on Saturday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 62 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at Martinsville Speedway:
Saturday, April 6, 2024
Garage Open
10:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series
3 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
4:35 pm ET – 5:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice
5:20 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps and 131.5 miles)
Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway: Qualifying Order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:
Group A:
- Harrison Burton - 34.500
- Zane Smith - 33.700
- Daniel Hemric - 30.100
- Corey LaJoie - 29.100
- Ryan Preece - 28.050
- Austin Dillon - 25.850
- Austin Cindric - 23.150
- Todd Gilliland - 20.350
- Noah Gragson - 19.200
- Chase Briscoe - 18.450
- Ryan Blaney - 16.050
- Alex Bowman - 13.250
- Ross Chastain - 12.450
- Bubba Wallace - 11.850
- Chris Buescher - 10.800
- William Byron - 8.350
- Christopher Bell - 6.150
- Martin Truex Jr. - 2.650
Group B:
- David Star - 42.050
- Josh Williams - 34.500
- Kaz Grala - 31.250
- Justin Haley - 29.400
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.250
- Carson Hocevar - 26.250
- Michael McDowell - 24.100
- John Hunter Nemechek - 22.950
- Erik Jones - 19.800
- Daniel Suarez - 18.500
- Kyle Busch - 18.450
- Josh Berry - 14.150
- Ty Gibbs - 12.850
- Brad Keselowski - 12.150
- Tyler Reddick - 11.800
- Joey Logano - 8.850
- Chase Elliott - 7.250
- Denny Hamlin - 2.900
- Kyle Larson - 2.350