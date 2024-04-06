NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track on Saturday, April 6, as the action on the season’s eighth weekend continues at Martinsville Speedway.

The Xfinity Series will race today (April 6) after running in the qualifying session on Friday, where Brandon Jones claimed pole.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 4:35 pm ET and 5:20 pm ET before hitting the track for the Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday.

Kyle Larson and Justin Allgaier are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Xfinity events at Martinsville.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 62 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at Martinsville Speedway:

Saturday, April 6, 2024

Garage Open

10:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

3 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

4:35 pm ET – 5:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:20 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps and 131.5 miles)

Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

Group A:

Harrison Burton - 34.500 Zane Smith - 33.700 Daniel Hemric - 30.100 Corey LaJoie - 29.100 Ryan Preece - 28.050 Austin Dillon - 25.850 Austin Cindric - 23.150 Todd Gilliland - 20.350 Noah Gragson - 19.200 Chase Briscoe - 18.450 Ryan Blaney - 16.050 Alex Bowman - 13.250 Ross Chastain - 12.450 Bubba Wallace - 11.850 Chris Buescher - 10.800 William Byron - 8.350 Christopher Bell - 6.150 Martin Truex Jr. - 2.650

Group B:

David Star - 42.050 Josh Williams - 34.500 Kaz Grala - 31.250 Justin Haley - 29.400 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.250 Carson Hocevar - 26.250 Michael McDowell - 24.100 John Hunter Nemechek - 22.950 Erik Jones - 19.800 Daniel Suarez - 18.500 Kyle Busch - 18.450 Josh Berry - 14.150 Ty Gibbs - 12.850 Brad Keselowski - 12.150 Tyler Reddick - 11.800 Joey Logano - 8.850 Chase Elliott - 7.250 Denny Hamlin - 2.900 Kyle Larson - 2.350