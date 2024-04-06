NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track on Saturday, April 6, as the action on the season’s eighth weekend continues at Martinsville Speedway.

The Xfinity Series will race today (April 6) after running in the qualifying session on Friday, where Brandon Jones claimed pole.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 4:35 pm ET and 5:20 pm ET before hitting the track for the Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday.

Kyle Larson and Justin Allgaier are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Xfinity events at Martinsville.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 62 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at Martinsville Speedway:

Saturday, April 6, 2024

Garage Open

10:30 am ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

3 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

4:35 pm ET – 5:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:20 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps and 131.5 miles)

Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

Group A:

  1. Harrison Burton - 34.500
  2. Zane Smith - 33.700
  3. Daniel Hemric - 30.100
  4. Corey LaJoie - 29.100
  5. Ryan Preece - 28.050
  6. Austin Dillon - 25.850
  7. Austin Cindric - 23.150
  8. Todd Gilliland - 20.350
  9. Noah Gragson - 19.200
  10. Chase Briscoe - 18.450
  11. Ryan Blaney - 16.050
  12. Alex Bowman - 13.250
  13. Ross Chastain - 12.450
  14. Bubba Wallace - 11.850
  15. Chris Buescher - 10.800
  16. William Byron - 8.350
  17. Christopher Bell - 6.150
  18. Martin Truex Jr. - 2.650

Group B:

  1. David Star - 42.050
  2. Josh Williams - 34.500
  3. Kaz Grala - 31.250
  4. Justin Haley - 29.400
  5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 28.250
  6. Carson Hocevar - 26.250
  7. Michael McDowell - 24.100
  8. John Hunter Nemechek - 22.950
  9. Erik Jones - 19.800
  10. Daniel Suarez - 18.500
  11. Kyle Busch - 18.450
  12. Josh Berry - 14.150
  13. Ty Gibbs - 12.850
  14. Brad Keselowski - 12.150
  15. Tyler Reddick - 11.800
  16. Joey Logano - 8.850
  17. Chase Elliott - 7.250
  18. Denny Hamlin - 2.900
  19. Kyle Larson - 2.350

