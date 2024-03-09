NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled to be on the one-mile-long low-banked tri-oval shaped track on Saturday, March 9, as the action of the season’s fourth weekend continues at Phoenix Raceway.

The Xfinity Series teams will take part in practice, qualifying sessions, and will conclude the day with the main event on Saturday at 4:30 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 2:10 pm ET, ahead of Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 75 degrees, and a 4 percent chance of rain at the start of Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Phoenix Raceway:

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Garage Open

11 am ET: Xfinity Series

12 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

12:35 pm ET – 12:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

1:05 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

2:10 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 200 miles)

Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Shriners Children’s 500 at the Phoenix Raceway:

Group A:

Zane Smith - 34.500 Chris Buescher - 29.700 Harrison Burton - 29.100 Derek Kraus - 27.900 Kaz Grala - 26.650 Josh Berry - 25.100 Bubba Wallace - 24.350 Brad Keselowski - 21.050 Austin Dillon - 20.250 Austin Cindric - 20.000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 17.650 Carson Hocevar - 17.150 Erik Jones - 15.850 Chase Elliott - 11.150 Denny Hamlin - 8.700 William Byron - 7.000 Ross Chastain - 5.250 Ryan Blaney - 3.250

Group B:

Ryan Preece - 29.850 Todd Gilliland - 29.150 Justin Haley - 28.850 Christopher Bell - 27.600 Corey LaJoie - 25.250 Michael McDowell - 24.550 Daniel Hemric - 21.250 John Hunter Nemechek - 20.800 Chase Briscoe - 20.050 Noah Gragson - 18.250 Kyle Busch - 17.350 Alex Bowman - 17.000 Joey Logano - 13.200 Daniel Suarez - 10.700 Ty Gibbs - 7.450 Tyler Reddick - 5.950 Martin Truex Jr - 5.000 Kyle Larson - 1.000