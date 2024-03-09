NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled to be on the one-mile-long low-banked tri-oval shaped track on Saturday, March 9, as the action of the season’s fourth weekend continues at Phoenix Raceway.
The Xfinity Series teams will take part in practice, qualifying sessions, and will conclude the day with the main event on Saturday at 4:30 pm ET.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 2:10 pm ET, ahead of Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500.
The weather forecast on Saturday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 75 degrees, and a 4 percent chance of rain at the start of Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 Xfinity race.
Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Phoenix Raceway:
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Garage Open
11 am ET: Xfinity Series
12 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
12:35 pm ET – 12:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice
1:05 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
2:10 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 200 miles)
Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Shriners Children’s 500 at the Phoenix Raceway:
Group A:
- Zane Smith - 34.500
- Chris Buescher - 29.700
- Harrison Burton - 29.100
- Derek Kraus - 27.900
- Kaz Grala - 26.650
- Josh Berry - 25.100
- Bubba Wallace - 24.350
- Brad Keselowski - 21.050
- Austin Dillon - 20.250
- Austin Cindric - 20.000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 17.650
- Carson Hocevar - 17.150
- Erik Jones - 15.850
- Chase Elliott - 11.150
- Denny Hamlin - 8.700
- William Byron - 7.000
- Ross Chastain - 5.250
- Ryan Blaney - 3.250
Group B:
- Ryan Preece - 29.850
- Todd Gilliland - 29.150
- Justin Haley - 28.850
- Christopher Bell - 27.600
- Corey LaJoie - 25.250
- Michael McDowell - 24.550
- Daniel Hemric - 21.250
- John Hunter Nemechek - 20.800
- Chase Briscoe - 20.050
- Noah Gragson - 18.250
- Kyle Busch - 17.350
- Alex Bowman - 17.000
- Joey Logano - 13.200
- Daniel Suarez - 10.700
- Ty Gibbs - 7.450
- Tyler Reddick - 5.950
- Martin Truex Jr - 5.000
- Kyle Larson - 1.000