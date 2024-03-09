NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 09, 2024 18:32 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled to be on the one-mile-long low-banked tri-oval shaped track on Saturday, March 9, as the action of the season’s fourth weekend continues at Phoenix Raceway.

The Xfinity Series teams will take part in practice, qualifying sessions, and will conclude the day with the main event on Saturday at 4:30 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 2:10 pm ET, ahead of Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 75 degrees, and a 4 percent chance of rain at the start of Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Phoenix Raceway:

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Garage Open

11 am ET: Xfinity Series

12 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

12:35 pm ET – 12:55 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

1:05 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

2:10 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 200 miles)

Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Shriners Children’s 500 at the Phoenix Raceway:

Group A:

  1. Zane Smith - 34.500
  2. Chris Buescher - 29.700
  3. Harrison Burton - 29.100
  4. Derek Kraus - 27.900
  5. Kaz Grala - 26.650
  6. Josh Berry - 25.100
  7. Bubba Wallace - 24.350
  8. Brad Keselowski - 21.050
  9. Austin Dillon - 20.250
  10. Austin Cindric - 20.000
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 17.650
  12. Carson Hocevar - 17.150
  13. Erik Jones - 15.850
  14. Chase Elliott - 11.150
  15. Denny Hamlin - 8.700
  16. William Byron - 7.000
  17. Ross Chastain - 5.250
  18. Ryan Blaney - 3.250

Group B:

  1. Ryan Preece - 29.850
  2. Todd Gilliland - 29.150
  3. Justin Haley - 28.850
  4. Christopher Bell - 27.600
  5. Corey LaJoie - 25.250
  6. Michael McDowell - 24.550
  7. Daniel Hemric - 21.250
  8. John Hunter Nemechek - 20.800
  9. Chase Briscoe - 20.050
  10. Noah Gragson - 18.250
  11. Kyle Busch - 17.350
  12. Alex Bowman - 17.000
  13. Joey Logano - 13.200
  14. Daniel Suarez - 10.700
  15. Ty Gibbs - 7.450
  16. Tyler Reddick - 5.950
  17. Martin Truex Jr - 5.000
  18. Kyle Larson - 1.000

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?