NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway is ready to host the 20th annual Shriners Children’s 500 this weekend. The fourth race of the season starts at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 10, in a 312-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Avondale, Arizona, Phoenix Raceway boasts a low-banked tri-oval track with a 1-mile-long total track length. The track opened in 1964 and features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees on the backstretch.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Phoenix track will also host the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend.
The Shriners Children’s 500 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday at 5:05 pm ET and Saturday at 2:10 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway
FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the Shriners Children’s 500 this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Spire Motorsports driver Zane Smith leading Group A and last week’s winner Kyle Larson leading Group B.
The qualifying order for 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Driver – Metric score
- Zane Smith - 34.500
- Chris Buescher - 29.700
- Harrison Burton - 29.100
- Derek Kraus - 27.900
- Kaz Grala - 26.650
- Josh Berry - 25.100
- Bubba Wallace - 24.350
- Brad Keselowski - 21.050
- Austin Dillon - 20.250
- Austin Cindric - 20.000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 17.650
- Carson Hocevar - 17.150
- Erik Jones - 15.850
- Chase Elliott - 11.150
- Denny Hamlin - 8.700
- William Byron - 7.000
- Ross Chastain - 5.250
- Ryan Blaney - 3.250
Group B: Driver – Metric score
- Ryan Preece - 29.850
- Todd Gilliland - 29.150
- Justin Haley - 28.850
- Christopher Bell - 27.600
- Corey LaJoie - 25.250
- Michael McDowell - 24.550
- Daniel Hemric - 21.250
- John Hunter Nemechek - 20.800
- Chase Briscoe - 20.050
- Noah Gragson - 18.250
- Kyle Busch - 17.350
- Alex Bowman - 17.000
- Joey Logano - 13.200
- Daniel Suarez - 10.700
- Ty Gibbs - 7.450
- Tyler Reddick - 5.950
- Martin Truex Jr - 5.000
- Kyle Larson - 1.000
Catch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Phoenix Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.