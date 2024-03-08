NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway is ready to host the 20th annual Shriners Children’s 500 this weekend. The fourth race of the season starts at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 10, in a 312-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Avondale, Arizona, Phoenix Raceway boasts a low-banked tri-oval track with a 1-mile-long total track length. The track opened in 1964 and features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees on the backstretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Phoenix track will also host the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend.

The Shriners Children’s 500 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday at 5:05 pm ET and Saturday at 2:10 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the Shriners Children’s 500 this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Spire Motorsports driver Zane Smith leading Group A and last week’s winner Kyle Larson leading Group B.

The qualifying order for 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Driver – Metric score

Zane Smith - 34.500 Chris Buescher - 29.700 Harrison Burton - 29.100 Derek Kraus - 27.900 Kaz Grala - 26.650 Josh Berry - 25.100 Bubba Wallace - 24.350 Brad Keselowski - 21.050 Austin Dillon - 20.250 Austin Cindric - 20.000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 17.650 Carson Hocevar - 17.150 Erik Jones - 15.850 Chase Elliott - 11.150 Denny Hamlin - 8.700 William Byron - 7.000 Ross Chastain - 5.250 Ryan Blaney - 3.250

Group B: Driver – Metric score

Ryan Preece - 29.850 Todd Gilliland - 29.150 Justin Haley - 28.850 Christopher Bell - 27.600 Corey LaJoie - 25.250 Michael McDowell - 24.550 Daniel Hemric - 21.250 John Hunter Nemechek - 20.800 Chase Briscoe - 20.050 Noah Gragson - 18.250 Kyle Busch - 17.350 Alex Bowman - 17.000 Joey Logano - 13.200 Daniel Suarez - 10.700 Ty Gibbs - 7.450 Tyler Reddick - 5.950 Martin Truex Jr - 5.000 Kyle Larson - 1.000

Catch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Phoenix Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.