NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Richmond Raceway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 0.75-mile short tri-oval-shaped track on Saturday, March 30, as the action on the season’s seventh weekend continues at Richmond Raceway.

The Xfinity Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying, and will conclude the day with the main event on Saturday at 1:30 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:15 am ET before hitting the track for the Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday.

Kyle Larson and Chandler Smith are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Xfinity events at Richmond.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted cloudy skies with a high temperature of 70 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Richmond Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at Richmond Raceway:

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Garage Open

6:30 am ET: Xfinity Series

8 am ET – 1 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

8:35 am ET – 8:55 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

9:05 am ET – 10 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

10:35 am ET – 11:15 am ET: Cup Series practice

11:15 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps and 187.5 miles)

Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

Group A:

Justin Haley - 36.900

Daniel Hemric - 33.350

Josh Berry - 31.650

Harrison Burton - 30.350

Austin Dillon - 28.100

Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 27.200

Ryan Preece - 26.300

Zane Smith - 23.450

Daniel Suarez - 22.200

John Hunter Nemechek - 19.650

Joey Logano - 17.850

Chase Briscoe - 16.500

Chris Buescher - 11.350

Kyle Larson - 10.550

Ross Chastain - 8.550

Ryan Blaney - 7.950

Alex Bowman - 6.450

Ty Gibbs - 3.250

Group B:

Noah Gragson - 33.750

Ty Dillon - 32.250

Michael McDowell - 31.250

Erik Jones - 28.900

Kaz Grala - 27.850

Brad Keselowski - 27.050

Todd Gilliland - 24.800

Corey LaJoie - 22.900

Carson Hocevar - 21.400

Austin Cindric - 18.200

Bubba Wallace - 16.800

Chase Elliott - 11.900

Kyle Busch - 10.550

Denny Hamlin - 9.600

Tyler Reddick - 7.950

Martin Truex Jr - 7.450

Christopher Bell - 3.600

William Byron - 3.050