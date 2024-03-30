NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Richmond Raceway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 0.75-mile short tri-oval-shaped track on Saturday, March 30, as the action on the season’s seventh weekend continues at Richmond Raceway.
The Xfinity Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying, and will conclude the day with the main event on Saturday at 1:30 pm ET.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:15 am ET before hitting the track for the Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday.
Kyle Larson and Chandler Smith are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Xfinity events at Richmond.
The weather forecast on Saturday predicted cloudy skies with a high temperature of 70 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Richmond Raceway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at Richmond Raceway:
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Garage Open
6:30 am ET: Xfinity Series
8 am ET – 1 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
8:35 am ET – 8:55 am ET: Xfinity Series practice
9:05 am ET – 10 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
10:35 am ET – 11:15 am ET: Cup Series practice
11:15 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps and 187.5 miles)
Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway: Qualifying Order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:
Group A:
- Justin Haley - 36.900
- Daniel Hemric - 33.350
- Josh Berry - 31.650
- Harrison Burton - 30.350
- Austin Dillon - 28.100
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 27.200
- Ryan Preece - 26.300
- Zane Smith - 23.450
- Daniel Suarez - 22.200
- John Hunter Nemechek - 19.650
- Joey Logano - 17.850
- Chase Briscoe - 16.500
- Chris Buescher - 11.350
- Kyle Larson - 10.550
- Ross Chastain - 8.550
- Ryan Blaney - 7.950
- Alex Bowman - 6.450
- Ty Gibbs - 3.250
Group B:
- Noah Gragson - 33.750
- Ty Dillon - 32.250
- Michael McDowell - 31.250
- Erik Jones - 28.900
- Kaz Grala - 27.850
- Brad Keselowski - 27.050
- Todd Gilliland - 24.800
- Corey LaJoie - 22.900
- Carson Hocevar - 21.400
- Austin Cindric - 18.200
- Bubba Wallace - 16.800
- Chase Elliott - 11.900
- Kyle Busch - 10.550
- Denny Hamlin - 9.600
- Tyler Reddick - 7.950
- Martin Truex Jr - 7.450
- Christopher Bell - 3.600
- William Byron - 3.050