NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway is ready to host the 69th annual Toyota Owners 400 this weekend. The seventh race of the 2024 season is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 31, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Henrico County, Virginia, the Richmond Raceway boasts a tri-oval-shaped short track with a 0.75-mile-long racing surface. The track opened in 1946 and features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, 8 degrees on the front stretch, and two degrees on the backstretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Richmond track will also host the Xfinity and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races this weekend.

The Toyota Owners 400 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET and 11:15 a.m. ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Toyota Owners 400 this weekend at the Richmond Raceway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Justin Haley leading Group A and Noah Gragson leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Justin Haley - 36.900 Daniel Hemric - 33.350 Josh Berry - 31.650 Harrison Burton - 30.350 Austin Dillon - 28.100 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 27.200 Ryan Preece - 26.300 Zane Smith - 23.450 Daniel Suarez - 22.200 John Hunter Nemechek - 19.650 Joey Logano - 17.850 Chase Briscoe - 16.500 Chris Buescher - 11.350 Kyle Larson - 10.550 Ross Chastain - 8.550 Ryan Blaney - 7.950 Alex Bowman - 6.450 Ty Gibbs - 3.250

Group B: Driver – Metric score

Noah Gragson - 33.750 Ty Dillon - 32.250 Michael McDowell - 31.250 Erik Jones - 28.900 Kaz Grala - 27.850 Brad Keselowski - 27.050 Todd Gilliland - 24.800 Corey LaJoie - 22.900 Carson Hocevar - 21.400 Austin Cindric - 18.200 Bubba Wallace - 16.800 Chase Elliott - 11.900 Kyle Busch - 10.550 Denny Hamlin - 9.600 Tyler Reddick - 7.950 Martin Truex Jr - 7.450 Christopher Bell - 3.600 William Byron - 3.050

