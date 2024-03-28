NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 28, 2024 20:35 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway is ready to host the 69th annual Toyota Owners 400 this weekend. The seventh race of the 2024 season is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 31, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Henrico County, Virginia, the Richmond Raceway boasts a tri-oval-shaped short track with a 0.75-mile-long racing surface. The track opened in 1946 and features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, 8 degrees on the front stretch, and two degrees on the backstretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Richmond track will also host the Xfinity and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races this weekend.

The Toyota Owners 400 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET and 11:15 a.m. ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Toyota Owners 400 this weekend at the Richmond Raceway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Justin Haley leading Group A and Noah Gragson leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Justin Haley - 36.900
  2. Daniel Hemric - 33.350
  3. Josh Berry - 31.650
  4. Harrison Burton - 30.350
  5. Austin Dillon - 28.100
  6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 27.200
  7. Ryan Preece - 26.300
  8. Zane Smith - 23.450
  9. Daniel Suarez - 22.200
  10. John Hunter Nemechek - 19.650
  11. Joey Logano - 17.850
  12. Chase Briscoe - 16.500
  13. Chris Buescher - 11.350
  14. Kyle Larson - 10.550
  15. Ross Chastain - 8.550
  16. Ryan Blaney - 7.950
  17. Alex Bowman - 6.450
  18. Ty Gibbs - 3.250

Group B: Driver – Metric score

  1. Noah Gragson - 33.750
  2. Ty Dillon - 32.250
  3. Michael McDowell - 31.250
  4. Erik Jones - 28.900
  5. Kaz Grala - 27.850
  6. Brad Keselowski - 27.050
  7. Todd Gilliland - 24.800
  8. Corey LaJoie - 22.900
  9. Carson Hocevar - 21.400
  10. Austin Cindric - 18.200
  11. Bubba Wallace - 16.800
  12. Chase Elliott - 11.900
  13. Kyle Busch - 10.550
  14. Denny Hamlin - 9.600
  15. Tyler Reddick - 7.950
  16. Martin Truex Jr - 7.450
  17. Christopher Bell - 3.600
  18. William Byron - 3.050

Catch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Richmond Raceway this weekend live on FOX and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
