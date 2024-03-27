NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 Qualifying: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

NASCAR is shifting from the road course race at Circuit of the Americas to the short track at Richmond Raceway this weekend for the 2024 Toyota Owners 400.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 0.75-mile permanent asphalt tri-oval-shaped short track hosts Next Gen cars for the fifth time since 2022.

Fresh off the weekend in Austin, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Richmond, Virginia, at the eventful Toyota Owners 400.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars will start on Sunday to compete over 400 laps and 300 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing at Richmond Raceway.

A lot of action is coming this weekend, leading up to Sunday’s race. The practice session will be followed by qualifying, which will determine the starting lineup for the seventh race of the season.

Kyle Larson, the driver of the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Toyota Owners 400.

Where to watch the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 qualifying at Richmond Raceway?

See below for the telecast schedule for Toyota Owners 400 qualifying at Richmond Raceway:

Saturday, March 30, 2024

10:30 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

11:15 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying race are:

USA

The qualifying race for Richmond weekend will be broadcast live on FS1 in the United States, and radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying race on Viaplay at 3:15 p.m. GMT.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 11:15 a.m. EDT.

India

Indian fans can catch the live streaming of the qualifying race through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 8:45 p.m. IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 5:15 p.m. GMT.

Who is in the top 5 after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix?

After finishing P10 during last weekend’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, Martin Truex Jr. gained the top spot in the points table with 220 points.

His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs is second with 215 points, followed by Ryan Blaney with 211 points, Denny Hamlin with 206 points and Kyle Larson with 205 points to complete the top-five.