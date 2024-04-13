NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Texas Motor Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped intermediate track on Saturday, April 13, as the action on the season’s ninth weekend continues at Texas Motor Speedway.
The Xfinity Series will race today (April 13) after running in the qualifying session on Friday, April 12, where Jesse Love claimed pole.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET before hitting the track for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, April 14.
William Byron and John Hunter Nemechek are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Xfinity events at Texas.
The weather forecast on Saturday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 77 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at Texas Motor Speedway:
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Garage Open
8 am ET – 1 pm ET: Cup Series
10:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
10:30 am ET – 11:15 am ET: Cup Series practice
11:15 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 300 miles)
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway: Qualifying Order
Here’s the qualifying order for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:
Group A:
- Austin Hill - 61.650
- Ty Dillon - 34.000
- Zane Smith - 33.350
- Justin Haley - 31.550
- Daniel Hemric - 29.900
- John Hunter Nemechek - 29.150
- Christopher Bell - 24.200
- Brad Keselowski - 22.050
- Austin Cindric - 20.500
- Carson Hocevar - 19.950
- Todd Gilliland - 17.900
- Ryan Preece - 15.400
- Ty Gibbs - 15.100
- Ross Chastain - 13.400
- Alex Bowman - 10.800
- Joey Logano - 8.800
- Tyler Reddick - 7.700
- Ryan Blaney - 5.600
- Chase Elliott - 4.050
Group B:
- Jimmie Johnson - 41.000
- Austin Dillon - 33.500
- Harrison Burton - 32.800
- Corey LaJoie - 30.000
- Kaz Grala - 29.300
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 28.750
- Noah Gragson - 24.050
- Josh Berry - 21.750
- Daniel Suarez - 20.400
- Michael McDowell - 19.700
- Kyle Busch - 15.800
- Erik Jones - 15.400
- Chris Buescher - 14.150
- Chase Briscoe - 11.350
- Martin Truex, Jr. - 10.300
- Denny Hamlin - 8.500
- Bubba Wallace - 6.350
- William Byron - 4.150
- Kyle Larson - 1.650