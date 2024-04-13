NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Texas Motor Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped intermediate track on Saturday, April 13, as the action on the season’s ninth weekend continues at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Xfinity Series will race today (April 13) after running in the qualifying session on Friday, April 12, where Jesse Love claimed pole.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET before hitting the track for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, April 14.

William Byron and John Hunter Nemechek are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Xfinity events at Texas.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 77 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at Texas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Garage Open

8 am ET – 1 pm ET: Cup Series

10:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 11:15 am ET: Cup Series practice

11:15 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 300 miles)

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Group A:

Austin Hill - 61.650 Ty Dillon - 34.000 Zane Smith - 33.350 Justin Haley - 31.550 Daniel Hemric - 29.900 John Hunter Nemechek - 29.150 Christopher Bell - 24.200 Brad Keselowski - 22.050 Austin Cindric - 20.500 Carson Hocevar - 19.950 Todd Gilliland - 17.900 Ryan Preece - 15.400 Ty Gibbs - 15.100 Ross Chastain - 13.400 Alex Bowman - 10.800 Joey Logano - 8.800 Tyler Reddick - 7.700 Ryan Blaney - 5.600 Chase Elliott - 4.050

Group B:

Jimmie Johnson - 41.000 Austin Dillon - 33.500 Harrison Burton - 32.800 Corey LaJoie - 30.000 Kaz Grala - 29.300 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 28.750 Noah Gragson - 24.050 Josh Berry - 21.750 Daniel Suarez - 20.400 Michael McDowell - 19.700 Kyle Busch - 15.800 Erik Jones - 15.400 Chris Buescher - 14.150 Chase Briscoe - 11.350 Martin Truex, Jr. - 10.300 Denny Hamlin - 8.500 Bubba Wallace - 6.350 William Byron - 4.150 Kyle Larson - 1.650