NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Texas Motor Speedway looks like

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped intermediate track on Saturday, April 13, as the action on the season’s ninth weekend continues at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Xfinity Series will race today (April 13) after running in the qualifying session on Friday, April 12, where Jesse Love claimed pole.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET before hitting the track for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, April 14.

William Byron and John Hunter Nemechek are respectively the defending champions of the Cup and Xfinity events at Texas.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 77 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top-two national series at Texas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Garage Open

8 am ET – 1 pm ET: Cup Series

10:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 11:15 am ET: Cup Series practice

11:15 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps and 300 miles)

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Group A:

  1. Austin Hill - 61.650
  2. Ty Dillon - 34.000
  3. Zane Smith - 33.350
  4. Justin Haley - 31.550
  5. Daniel Hemric - 29.900
  6. John Hunter Nemechek - 29.150
  7. Christopher Bell - 24.200
  8. Brad Keselowski - 22.050
  9. Austin Cindric - 20.500
  10. Carson Hocevar - 19.950
  11. Todd Gilliland - 17.900
  12. Ryan Preece - 15.400
  13. Ty Gibbs - 15.100
  14. Ross Chastain - 13.400
  15. Alex Bowman - 10.800
  16. Joey Logano - 8.800
  17. Tyler Reddick - 7.700
  18. Ryan Blaney - 5.600
  19. Chase Elliott - 4.050

Group B:

  1. Jimmie Johnson - 41.000
  2. Austin Dillon - 33.500
  3. Harrison Burton - 32.800
  4. Corey LaJoie - 30.000
  5. Kaz Grala - 29.300
  6. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 28.750
  7. Noah Gragson - 24.050
  8. Josh Berry - 21.750
  9. Daniel Suarez - 20.400
  10. Michael McDowell - 19.700
  11. Kyle Busch - 15.800
  12. Erik Jones - 15.400
  13. Chris Buescher - 14.150
  14. Chase Briscoe - 11.350
  15. Martin Truex, Jr. - 10.300
  16. Denny Hamlin - 8.500
  17. Bubba Wallace - 6.350
  18. William Byron - 4.150
  19. Kyle Larson - 1.650

