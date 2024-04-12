NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The Texas Motor Speedway is ready to host the 20th annual AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this weekend. The ninth race of the 2024 season begins at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Apr. 14, in a 400.5-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the Texas Motor Speedway boasts a quad-oval-shaped intermediate track that is 1.5 miles long. The track opened in 1996 and features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 & 4, amd five degrees in straightaways.
Apart from making solo appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Texas track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend.
The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway
FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway:
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Austin Hill leading Group A and Jimmie Johnson leading Group B.
The qualifying order for the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Driver-Metric Score
- Austin Hill - 61.650
- Ty Dillon - 34.000
- Zane Smith - 33.350
- Justin Haley - 31.550
- Daniel Hemric - 29.900
- John Hunter Nemechek - 29.150
- Christopher Bell - 24.200
- Brad Keselowski - 22.050
- Austin Cindric - 20.500
- Carson Hocevar - 19.950
- Todd Gilliland - 17.900
- Ryan Preece - 15.400
- Ty Gibbs - 15.100
- Ross Chastain - 13.400
- Alex Bowman - 10.800
- Joey Logano - 8.800
- Tyler Reddick - 7.700
- Ryan Blaney - 5.600
- Chase Elliott - 4.050
Group B: Driver – Metric Score
- Jimmie Johnson - 41.000
- Austin Dillon - 33.500
- Harrison Burton - 32.800
- Corey LaJoie - 30.000
- Kaz Grala - 29.300
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 28.750
- Noah Gragson - 24.050
- Josh Berry - 21.750
- Daniel Suarez - 20.400
- Michael McDowell - 19.700
- Kyle Busch - 15.800
- Erik Jones - 15.400
- Chris Buescher - 14.150
- Chase Briscoe - 11.350
- Martin Truex, Jr. - 10.300
- Denny Hamlin - 8.500
- Bubba Wallace - 6.350
- William Byron - 4.150
- Kyle Larson - 1.650
Catch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and PRN.
Poll : Will William Byron defend his Texas race title?
Yes
No
1 votes