NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The Texas Motor Speedway is ready to host the 20th annual AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this weekend. The ninth race of the 2024 season begins at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Apr. 14, in a 400.5-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the Texas Motor Speedway boasts a quad-oval-shaped intermediate track that is 1.5 miles long. The track opened in 1996 and features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 & 4, amd five degrees in straightaways.

Apart from making solo appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Texas track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend.

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Austin Hill leading Group A and Jimmie Johnson leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Driver-Metric Score

Austin Hill - 61.650 Ty Dillon - 34.000 Zane Smith - 33.350 Justin Haley - 31.550 Daniel Hemric - 29.900 John Hunter Nemechek - 29.150 Christopher Bell - 24.200 Brad Keselowski - 22.050 Austin Cindric - 20.500 Carson Hocevar - 19.950 Todd Gilliland - 17.900 Ryan Preece - 15.400 Ty Gibbs - 15.100 Ross Chastain - 13.400 Alex Bowman - 10.800 Joey Logano - 8.800 Tyler Reddick - 7.700 Ryan Blaney - 5.600 Chase Elliott - 4.050

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

Jimmie Johnson - 41.000 Austin Dillon - 33.500 Harrison Burton - 32.800 Corey LaJoie - 30.000 Kaz Grala - 29.300 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 28.750 Noah Gragson - 24.050 Josh Berry - 21.750 Daniel Suarez - 20.400 Michael McDowell - 19.700 Kyle Busch - 15.800 Erik Jones - 15.400 Chris Buescher - 14.150 Chase Briscoe - 11.350 Martin Truex, Jr. - 10.300 Denny Hamlin - 8.500 Bubba Wallace - 6.350 William Byron - 4.150 Kyle Larson - 1.650

Catch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and PRN.

