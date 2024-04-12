NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 12, 2024 00:26 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

The Texas Motor Speedway is ready to host the 20th annual AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this weekend. The ninth race of the 2024 season begins at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Apr. 14, in a 400.5-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the Texas Motor Speedway boasts a quad-oval-shaped intermediate track that is 1.5 miles long. The track opened in 1996 and features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 & 4, amd five degrees in straightaways.

Apart from making solo appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Texas track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend.

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Austin Hill leading Group A and Jimmie Johnson leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Driver-Metric Score

  1. Austin Hill - 61.650
  2. Ty Dillon - 34.000
  3. Zane Smith - 33.350
  4. Justin Haley - 31.550
  5. Daniel Hemric - 29.900
  6. John Hunter Nemechek - 29.150
  7. Christopher Bell - 24.200
  8. Brad Keselowski - 22.050
  9. Austin Cindric - 20.500
  10. Carson Hocevar - 19.950
  11. Todd Gilliland - 17.900
  12. Ryan Preece - 15.400
  13. Ty Gibbs - 15.100
  14. Ross Chastain - 13.400
  15. Alex Bowman - 10.800
  16. Joey Logano - 8.800
  17. Tyler Reddick - 7.700
  18. Ryan Blaney - 5.600
  19. Chase Elliott - 4.050

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Jimmie Johnson - 41.000
  2. Austin Dillon - 33.500
  3. Harrison Burton - 32.800
  4. Corey LaJoie - 30.000
  5. Kaz Grala - 29.300
  6. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 28.750
  7. Noah Gragson - 24.050
  8. Josh Berry - 21.750
  9. Daniel Suarez - 20.400
  10. Michael McDowell - 19.700
  11. Kyle Busch - 15.800
  12. Erik Jones - 15.400
  13. Chris Buescher - 14.150
  14. Chase Briscoe - 11.350
  15. Martin Truex, Jr. - 10.300
  16. Denny Hamlin - 8.500
  17. Bubba Wallace - 6.350
  18. William Byron - 4.150
  19. Kyle Larson - 1.650

Catch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and PRN.

Poll : Will William Byron defend his Texas race title?

Yes

No

1 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?