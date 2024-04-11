NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Texas Motor Speedway for the ninth race of the 2024 season, the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, April 14.

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped intermediate track will host the NASCAR Cup Series race for the 20th time. A total of 38 Cup Series drivers will compete over 267 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400.5 miles overall.

Weather forecast for the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup events at Texas Motor Speedway, according to raceweather.net:

Saturday, April 13, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: High 78°F, Low 53°F, Partly Cloudy, Wind S 15-25 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 78°F, Low 53°F, Partly Cloudy, Wind S 15-25 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Sunday, April 14, 2024

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400: High 83°F, Low 63°F, Partly Cloudy, Wind SW 10-20 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Fort Worth, Texas, in several ways, especially during the months of April or May.

The factors that can affect Sunday’s race are temperature, rain, wind, visibility, and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2024 iteration of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is set to see a total of 38 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #16 - Ty Dillon (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #33 - Austin Hill (i) #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #84 - Jimmie Johnson #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Texas Motor Speedway on April 14 at 3:30 pm ET on FS1 and PRN.