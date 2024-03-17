NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Sunday’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Practice

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 0.533-mile short concrete surface track on Sunday, March 17, as the action at the season’s fifth racing weekend continues at Bristol Motor Speedway.

After Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, where the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Food City 500, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch is the only active driver on the grid who has won the most number of Food City 500 wins (five times).

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted cloudy skies throughout the day with a high temperature of 59 degrees Fahrenheit and a 5 percent chance of rain at the start of the Food City 500.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Garage open

11:30 am ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: Food City 500 (500 laps and 266.5 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Bristol, Tennessee, will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  2. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #34 - Michael McDowell
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  10. #5 - Kyle Larson
  11. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  12. #20 - Christopher Bell
  13. #21 - Harrison Burton
  14. #8 - Kyle Busch
  15. #43 - Erik Jones
  16. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  17. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  18. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  19. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  20. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  21. #2 - Austin Cindric
  22. #10 - Noah Gragson
  23. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  24. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  25. #41 - Ryan Preece
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  31. #3 - Austin Dillon
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  34. #17 - Chris Buescher
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  36. #1 - Ross Chastain

