NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Sunday’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 0.533-mile short concrete surface track on Sunday, March 17, as the action at the season’s fifth racing weekend continues at Bristol Motor Speedway.

After Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, where the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Food City 500, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch is the only active driver on the grid who has won the most number of Food City 500 wins (five times).

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted cloudy skies throughout the day with a high temperature of 59 degrees Fahrenheit and a 5 percent chance of rain at the start of the Food City 500.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Garage open

11:30 am ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: Food City 500 (500 laps and 266.5 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Bristol, Tennessee, will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#12 - Ryan Blaney #4 - Josh Berry (R) #11 - Denny Hamlin #22 - Joey Logano #9 - Chase Elliott #14 - Chase Briscoe #34 - Michael McDowell #24 - William Byron #23 - Bubba Wallace #5 - Kyle Larson #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #8 - Kyle Busch #43 - Erik Jones #71 - Zane Smith (R) #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #54 - Ty Gibbs #31 - Daniel Hemric #2 - Austin Cindric #10 - Noah Gragson #45 - Tyler Reddick #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #99 - Daniel Suarez #48 - Alex Bowman #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #3 - Austin Dillon #51 - Justin Haley #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #17 - Chris Buescher #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #1 - Ross Chastain