NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Sunday’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1-mile-long low-banked tri-oval shaped track on Sunday, March 10, as the action at the season’s fourth racing weekend continues at Phoenix Raceway.

After Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, where Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Recently retired NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick holds the record of winning the most number of Shriners Children’s 500 wins (five times).

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 74 degrees Fahrenheit and no chance of rain at the start of the Shriners Children’s 500.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway:

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Garage open

12:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: Shriners Children’s 500 (312 laps and 312 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Avondale, Arizona, will be broadcast on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #54 - Ty Gibbs #9 - Chase Elliott #43 - Erik Jones #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #10 - Noah Gragson #14 - Chase Briscoe #34 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #1 - Ross Chastain #20 - Christopher Bell #17 - Chris Buescher #99 - Daniel Suarez #12 - Ryan Blaney #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #31 - Daniel Hemric #23 - Bubba Wallace #22 - Joey Logano #21 - Harrison Burton #48 - Alex Bowman #16 - Derek Kraus #41 - Ryan Preece #71 - Zane Smith (R) #38 - Todd Gilliland #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Kyle Busch #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #51 - Justin Haley #2 - Austin Cindric #7 - Corey LaJoie #4 - Josh Berry (R)