NASCAR 2024: Points table after the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 06, 2024 09:11 IST
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Twelve races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson claimed his second win of the season after winning the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 5.

In a thrilling race, Kyle Larson held off Chris Buescher on the final lap of overtime and went on to earn the closest finish in Cup history.

With the win, Larson gained 57 points and maintained his top spot in the points table. He has a 29-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. with 467 points, two wins and six top-5s.

After finishing P2 at Kansas, Chris Buescher gained 51 points and moved from 14th to 11th in the points table with 316 points. Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 12th. With a P12 finish, he gained 25 points and is sixth on the points table with 367 points.

Denny Hamlin, the defending winner of the event, finished inside the top-five. He gained 50 points and moved to fourth place in the points table with 411 points.

Christopher Bell, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished sixth. He gained 38 points and is 13th in the points table with 296 points.

NASCAR driver standings after the AdventHealth 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 AdventHealth 400:

  1. Kyle Larson - 467
  2. Martin Truex Jr. - 438
  3. Chase Elliott - 412
  4. Denny Hamlin - 411
  5. Tyler Reddick - 374
  6. Ryan Blaney - 367
  7. William Byron - 362
  8. Ty Gibbs - 338
  9. Alex Bowman - 336
  10. Ross Chastain - 331
  11. Chris Buescher - 316
  12. Kyle Busch - 314
  13. Christopher Bell - 296
  14. Chase Briscoe - 290
  15. Brad Keselowski - 287
  16. Bubba Wallace - 283
  17. Joey Logano - 269
  18. Daniel Suarez - 250
  19. Noah Gragson - 216
  20. Austin Cindric - 215
  21. John Hunter Nemechek - 205
  22. Carson Hocevar - 200
  23. Josh Berry - 196
  24. Todd Gilliland - 190
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 186
  26. Michael McDowell - 185
  27. Erik Jones - 181
  28. Daniel Hemric - 175
  29. Ryan Preece - 172
  30. Corey LaJoie - 166
  31. Austin Dillon - 158
  32. Justin Haley - 134
  33. Harrison Burton - 129
  34. Zane Smith - 107
  35. Kaz Grala - 100
  36. Jimmie Johnson - 27
  37. David Ragan - 17
  38. Derek Kraus - 17
  39. Cody Ware - 13
  40. Kamui Kobayashi – 8

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 12.

