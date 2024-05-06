NASCAR 2024: Points table after the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Twelve races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson claimed his second win of the season after winning the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 5.

In a thrilling race, Kyle Larson held off Chris Buescher on the final lap of overtime and went on to earn the closest finish in Cup history.

With the win, Larson gained 57 points and maintained his top spot in the points table. He has a 29-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. with 467 points, two wins and six top-5s.

After finishing P2 at Kansas, Chris Buescher gained 51 points and moved from 14th to 11th in the points table with 316 points. Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 12th. With a P12 finish, he gained 25 points and is sixth on the points table with 367 points.

Denny Hamlin, the defending winner of the event, finished inside the top-five. He gained 50 points and moved to fourth place in the points table with 411 points.

Christopher Bell, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished sixth. He gained 38 points and is 13th in the points table with 296 points.

NASCAR driver standings after the AdventHealth 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 AdventHealth 400:

Kyle Larson - 467 Martin Truex Jr. - 438 Chase Elliott - 412 Denny Hamlin - 411 Tyler Reddick - 374 Ryan Blaney - 367 William Byron - 362 Ty Gibbs - 338 Alex Bowman - 336 Ross Chastain - 331 Chris Buescher - 316 Kyle Busch - 314 Christopher Bell - 296 Chase Briscoe - 290 Brad Keselowski - 287 Bubba Wallace - 283 Joey Logano - 269 Daniel Suarez - 250 Noah Gragson - 216 Austin Cindric - 215 John Hunter Nemechek - 205 Carson Hocevar - 200 Josh Berry - 196 Todd Gilliland - 190 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 186 Michael McDowell - 185 Erik Jones - 181 Daniel Hemric - 175 Ryan Preece - 172 Corey LaJoie - 166 Austin Dillon - 158 Justin Haley - 134 Harrison Burton - 129 Zane Smith - 107 Kaz Grala - 100 Jimmie Johnson - 27 David Ragan - 17 Derek Kraus - 17 Cody Ware - 13 Kamui Kobayashi – 8

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 12.