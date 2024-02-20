NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

It was a memorable day and a perfect start to the 76th anniversary of the NASCAR Cup Series. The results of the 2024 Daytona 500 came down to a late-race incident once again as Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron took the white flag when Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric crashed on the final lap at Daytona International Speedway to win his first-ever Daytona 500.

Byron gave team owner Rick Hendrick his first Daytona 500 since 2014. The win also marked the ninth victory in the Daytona 500, equaling the most wins record with Petty Enterprises.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Alex Bowman finished second, followed by Christopher Bell, Corey LaJoie, Bubba Wallace, AJ Allmendinger, John Hunter Nemechek, Erik Jones, Noah Gragson, and Chase Briscoe completed the top 10.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 66th annual Daytona 500

At the conclusion of the world-famous Daytona 500, drivers have been awarded points based on their performances throughout “The Great American Race"

The victory at the Daytona 500 earned William Byron an interim spot in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He also stands at the top of the points table with 54 points.

Expand Tweet

With a P2 finish, Alex Bowman stands second in the points table just four points behind his teammate.

Here is the updated list of NASCAR Cup drivers that stand in the latest released Cup Series points table are as follows:

William Byron - 54 Alex Bowman - 50 Christopher Bell - 44 Chase Elliott - 42 Bubba Wallace - 39 John H. Nemechek - 37 Kyle Larson - 37 Kyle Busch - 37 Erik Jones - 35 Corey LaJoie - 33 Austin Cindric - 33 Denny Hamlin - 30 Chase Briscoe - 29 Zane Smith - 29 Noah Gragson - 28 Martin Truex Jr - 24 Ross Chastain - 24 Tyler Reddick - 24 Ty Gibbs - 23 Daniel Hemric - 21 Chris Buescher - 21 David Ragan - 17 Ryan Blaney - 17 Daniel Suárez - 17 Ryan Preece - 14 Josh Berry - 12 Justin Haley - 12 Jimmie Johnson - 9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 9 Joey Logano - 9 Brad Keselowski - 8 Carson Hocevar - 8 Harrison Burton - 7 Todd Gilliland - 2 Michael McDowell - 1 Austin Dillon - 1 Kaz Grala - 1 AJ Allmendinger - 0 Riley Herbst - 0 Anthony Alfredo - 0

Catch drivers and teams next at Auto Club Speedway on February 25, 2024.