NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Fifteen races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Austin Cindric claimed his first win of the season after winning the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2.

In a thrilling race, Austin Cindric capitalized on his teammate Ryan Blaney’s fuel issue with three laps remaining and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1. With the win, Cindric gained 56 points and locked himself into the 16-driver playoff field. He moved to 18th place in the points table with 305 points.

After finishing P2, Denny Hamlin maintained the top spot in the points table. He has a 21-point lead over Kyle Larson with 534 points, three wins, and seven top-5s.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished P24. He gained 29 points and is 12th in the points table with 405 points.

Kyle Busch, the defending winner of the Enjoy Illinois 300, was involved in a crash that resulted in a DNF for him. He moved to 17th place in the points table with 348 points.

Michael McDowell, who started on pole, failed to utilize his advantage and finished 29th. He gained 21 points and is 24th in the points table with 255 points.

NASCAR driver standings after the Enjoy Illinois 300

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300:

Denny Hamlin - 534 Kyle Larson - 513 Chase Elliott - 507 Martin Truex Jr. - 490 William Byron - 488 Tyler Reddick - 473 Ty Gibbs - 465 Christopher Bell - 437 Brad Keselowski - 436 Ross Chastain - 417 Alex Bowman - 417 Ryan Blaney - 401 Bubba Wallace - 371 Chris Buescher - 368 Chase Briscoe - 358 Joey Logano - 355 Kyle Busch - 348 Austin Cindric - 305 Daniel Suarez - 290 Josh Berry - 264 Carson Hocevar - 259 Todd Gilliland - 258 Noah Gragson - 255 Michael McDowell - 255 John Hunter Nemechek - 228 Erik Jones - 228 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 223 Daniel Hemric - 217 Ryan Preece - 211 Austin Dillon - 210 Justin Haley - 205 Corey LaJoie - 194 Harrison Burton - 155 Zane Smith - 131 Kaz Grala - 122 Jimmie Johnson - 35 Derek Kraus - 32 David Ragan - 17 Cody Ware - 17 Kamui Kobayashi - 8

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9.