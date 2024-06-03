NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 03, 2024 03:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

Fifteen races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Austin Cindric claimed his first win of the season after winning the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2.

In a thrilling race, Austin Cindric capitalized on his teammate Ryan Blaney’s fuel issue with three laps remaining and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1. With the win, Cindric gained 56 points and locked himself into the 16-driver playoff field. He moved to 18th place in the points table with 305 points.

After finishing P2, Denny Hamlin maintained the top spot in the points table. He has a 21-point lead over Kyle Larson with 534 points, three wins, and seven top-5s.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished P24. He gained 29 points and is 12th in the points table with 405 points.

Kyle Busch, the defending winner of the Enjoy Illinois 300, was involved in a crash that resulted in a DNF for him. He moved to 17th place in the points table with 348 points.

Michael McDowell, who started on pole, failed to utilize his advantage and finished 29th. He gained 21 points and is 24th in the points table with 255 points.

NASCAR driver standings after the Enjoy Illinois 300

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300:

  1. Denny Hamlin - 534
  2. Kyle Larson - 513
  3. Chase Elliott - 507
  4. Martin Truex Jr. - 490
  5. William Byron - 488
  6. Tyler Reddick - 473
  7. Ty Gibbs - 465
  8. Christopher Bell - 437
  9. Brad Keselowski - 436
  10. Ross Chastain - 417
  11. Alex Bowman - 417
  12. Ryan Blaney - 401
  13. Bubba Wallace - 371
  14. Chris Buescher - 368
  15. Chase Briscoe - 358
  16. Joey Logano - 355
  17. Kyle Busch - 348
  18. Austin Cindric - 305
  19. Daniel Suarez - 290
  20. Josh Berry - 264
  21. Carson Hocevar - 259
  22. Todd Gilliland - 258
  23. Noah Gragson - 255
  24. Michael McDowell - 255
  25. John Hunter Nemechek - 228
  26. Erik Jones - 228
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 223
  28. Daniel Hemric - 217
  29. Ryan Preece - 211
  30. Austin Dillon - 210
  31. Justin Haley - 205
  32. Corey LaJoie - 194
  33. Harrison Burton - 155
  34. Zane Smith - 131
  35. Kaz Grala - 122
  36. Jimmie Johnson - 35
  37. Derek Kraus - 32
  38. David Ragan - 17
  39. Cody Ware - 17
  40. Kamui Kobayashi - 8

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9.

