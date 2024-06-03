NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Fifteen races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Austin Cindric claimed his first win of the season after winning the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2.
In a thrilling race, Austin Cindric capitalized on his teammate Ryan Blaney’s fuel issue with three laps remaining and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1. With the win, Cindric gained 56 points and locked himself into the 16-driver playoff field. He moved to 18th place in the points table with 305 points.
After finishing P2, Denny Hamlin maintained the top spot in the points table. He has a 21-point lead over Kyle Larson with 534 points, three wins, and seven top-5s.
Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished P24. He gained 29 points and is 12th in the points table with 405 points.
Kyle Busch, the defending winner of the Enjoy Illinois 300, was involved in a crash that resulted in a DNF for him. He moved to 17th place in the points table with 348 points.
Michael McDowell, who started on pole, failed to utilize his advantage and finished 29th. He gained 21 points and is 24th in the points table with 255 points.
NASCAR driver standings after the Enjoy Illinois 300
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300:
- Denny Hamlin - 534
- Kyle Larson - 513
- Chase Elliott - 507
- Martin Truex Jr. - 490
- William Byron - 488
- Tyler Reddick - 473
- Ty Gibbs - 465
- Christopher Bell - 437
- Brad Keselowski - 436
- Ross Chastain - 417
- Alex Bowman - 417
- Ryan Blaney - 401
- Bubba Wallace - 371
- Chris Buescher - 368
- Chase Briscoe - 358
- Joey Logano - 355
- Kyle Busch - 348
- Austin Cindric - 305
- Daniel Suarez - 290
- Josh Berry - 264
- Carson Hocevar - 259
- Todd Gilliland - 258
- Noah Gragson - 255
- Michael McDowell - 255
- John Hunter Nemechek - 228
- Erik Jones - 228
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 223
- Daniel Hemric - 217
- Ryan Preece - 211
- Austin Dillon - 210
- Justin Haley - 205
- Corey LaJoie - 194
- Harrison Burton - 155
- Zane Smith - 131
- Kaz Grala - 122
- Jimmie Johnson - 35
- Derek Kraus - 32
- David Ragan - 17
- Cody Ware - 17
- Kamui Kobayashi - 8
Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9.