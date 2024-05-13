NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Thirteen races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski claimed his first win of the season after winning the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 12.

In a thrilling race, Keselowski drove past Tyler Reddick and his teammate Chris Buescher with nine laps to go and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Keselowski gained 57 points and locked himself into the 16-driver playoff field. He moved to 11th place in the points table with 344 points.

After finishing P34, Kyle Larson maintained his top spot in the points table. He has a 30-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. with 486 points, two wins and six top-5s. Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished P36. With a P36 finish, he gained four points and is eighth on the points table with 371 points.

William Byron, the defending winner of the event, finished sixth. He gained 38 points and moved to eighth place in the points table with 371 points.

Tyler Reddick, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 32nd. He gained 22 points and is sixth in the points table with 396 points.

NASCAR driver standings after the Goodyear 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Goodyear 400:

  1. Kyle Larson - 486
  2. Martin Truex Jr. - 456
  3. Denny Hamlin - 447
  4. Chase Elliott - 437
  5. William Byron - 400
  6. Tyler Reddick - 396
  7. Ty Gibbs - 390
  8. Ryan Blaney - 371
  9. Alex Bowman - 365
  10. Ross Chastain - 358
  11. Brad Keselowski - 344
  12. Chris Buescher - 331
  13. Kyle Busch - 324
  14. Chase Briscoe - 322
  15. Christopher Bell - 320
  16. Bubba Wallace - 316
  17. Joey Logano - 292
  18. Daniel Suarez - 263
  19. Noah Gragson - 239
  20. Austin Cindric - 232
  21. Josh Berry # - 230
  22. Todd Gilliland - 217
  23. Michael McDowell - 212
  24. John Hunter Nemechek - 211
  25. Carson Hocevar # - 211
  26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 200
  27. Erik Jones - 199
  28. Ryan Preece - 192
  29. Corey LaJoie - 187
  30. Daniel Hemric - 179
  31. Austin Dillon - 167
  32. Justin Haley - 162
  33. Harrison Burton - 144
  34. Kaz Grala # - 119
  35. Zane Smith # - 109
  36. Jimmie Johnson - 27
  37. Derek Kraus - 25
  38. David Ragan - 17
  39. Cody Ware - 13
  40. Kamui Kobayashi - 8

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at All-Star Weekend on Sunday, May 19.

