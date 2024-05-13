NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Thirteen races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski claimed his first win of the season after winning the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 12.

In a thrilling race, Keselowski drove past Tyler Reddick and his teammate Chris Buescher with nine laps to go and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Keselowski gained 57 points and locked himself into the 16-driver playoff field. He moved to 11th place in the points table with 344 points.

After finishing P34, Kyle Larson maintained his top spot in the points table. He has a 30-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. with 486 points, two wins and six top-5s. Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished P36. With a P36 finish, he gained four points and is eighth on the points table with 371 points.

William Byron, the defending winner of the event, finished sixth. He gained 38 points and moved to eighth place in the points table with 371 points.

Tyler Reddick, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 32nd. He gained 22 points and is sixth in the points table with 396 points.

NASCAR driver standings after the Goodyear 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Goodyear 400:

Kyle Larson - 486 Martin Truex Jr. - 456 Denny Hamlin - 447 Chase Elliott - 437 William Byron - 400 Tyler Reddick - 396 Ty Gibbs - 390 Ryan Blaney - 371 Alex Bowman - 365 Ross Chastain - 358 Brad Keselowski - 344 Chris Buescher - 331 Kyle Busch - 324 Chase Briscoe - 322 Christopher Bell - 320 Bubba Wallace - 316 Joey Logano - 292 Daniel Suarez - 263 Noah Gragson - 239 Austin Cindric - 232 Josh Berry # - 230 Todd Gilliland - 217 Michael McDowell - 212 John Hunter Nemechek - 211 Carson Hocevar # - 211 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 200 Erik Jones - 199 Ryan Preece - 192 Corey LaJoie - 187 Daniel Hemric - 179 Austin Dillon - 167 Justin Haley - 162 Harrison Burton - 144 Kaz Grala # - 119 Zane Smith # - 109 Jimmie Johnson - 27 Derek Kraus - 25 David Ragan - 17 Cody Ware - 13 Kamui Kobayashi - 8

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at All-Star Weekend on Sunday, May 19.