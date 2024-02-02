NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The high-octane NASCAR Cup Series season is right around the corner. This weekend marks the beginning of the 2024 Cup season with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The exhibition race will lead up to the Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying races on February 15 and the official Cup Series kick-off with the season’s first points race, the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18.
The green flag drops on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET inside the LA Coliseum.
A total of 36 drivers have entered the Clash and only 23 will contest over 150 laps in the main event at the 0.25-mile-long asphalt oval in this week’s Cup race. Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum returns to the LA Coliseum for the third consecutive year.
Heading to LA Coliseum, the winner of last year’s Busch Light Clash Martin Truex Jr. stands at the top of the betting odds, at +750, to win Sunday’s exhibition race, according to CBS Sports.
Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell stands in second place in the odds table at +900 to win this weekend’s race.
They are followed by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson at +950, two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch at +1000, and 2021 Cup champion Joey Logano at +1100 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s exhibition race.
Opening odds for the 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
Take a look at the odds for all 36 drivers competing at the LA Coliseum:
- Martin Truex Jr., +750
- Christopher Bell, +900
- Kyle Larson, +950
- Kyle Busch, +1000
- Joey Logano, +1100
- William Byron, +1100
- Denny Hamlin, +1100
- Ryan Blaney, +1200
- Chase Elliott, +1400
- Brad Keselowski, +1500
- Tyler Reddick, +1800
- Ryan Preece, +1800
- Ross Chastain, +2000
- Chase Briscoe, +2000
- Bubba Wallace, +2200
- Chris Buescher, +2500
- Austin Dillon, +2500
- Alex Bowman, +2500
- Josh Berry, +2500
- Ty Gibbs, +2800
- Erik Jones, +5000
- Noah Gragson, +6500
- Carson Hocevar, +7500
- Daniel Suarez, +8000
- John Hunter Nemechek, +8000
- Austin Cindric, +10000
- Justin Haley, +12500
- Michael McDowell, +15000
- Harrison Burton, +20000
- Daniel Hemric, +20000
- Zane Smith, +20000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
- Kaz Grala, +25000
- Josh Williams, +25000
- Todd Gilliland, +25000
- Corey Lajoie, +50000
The live telecast of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event can be viewed on FOX and radio coverage will air on MRN.