NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The high-octane NASCAR Cup Series season is right around the corner. This weekend marks the beginning of the 2024 Cup season with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The exhibition race will lead up to the Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying races on February 15 and the official Cup Series kick-off with the season’s first points race, the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18.

The green flag drops on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET inside the LA Coliseum.

A total of 36 drivers have entered the Clash and only 23 will contest over 150 laps in the main event at the 0.25-mile-long asphalt oval in this week’s Cup race. Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum returns to the LA Coliseum for the third consecutive year.

Heading to LA Coliseum, the winner of last year’s Busch Light Clash Martin Truex Jr. stands at the top of the betting odds, at +750, to win Sunday’s exhibition race, according to CBS Sports.

Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell stands in second place in the odds table at +900 to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson at +950, two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch at +1000, and 2021 Cup champion Joey Logano at +1100 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s exhibition race.

Opening odds for the 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Take a look at the odds for all 36 drivers competing at the LA Coliseum:

Martin Truex Jr., +750 Christopher Bell, +900 Kyle Larson, +950 Kyle Busch, +1000 Joey Logano, +1100 William Byron, +1100 Denny Hamlin, +1100 Ryan Blaney, +1200 Chase Elliott, +1400 Brad Keselowski, +1500 Tyler Reddick, +1800 Ryan Preece, +1800 Ross Chastain, +2000 Chase Briscoe, +2000 Bubba Wallace, +2200 Chris Buescher, +2500 Austin Dillon, +2500 Alex Bowman, +2500 Josh Berry, +2500 Ty Gibbs, +2800 Erik Jones, +5000 Noah Gragson, +6500 Carson Hocevar, +7500 Daniel Suarez, +8000 John Hunter Nemechek, +8000 Austin Cindric, +10000 Justin Haley, +12500 Michael McDowell, +15000 Harrison Burton, +20000 Daniel Hemric, +20000 Zane Smith, +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000 Kaz Grala, +25000 Josh Williams, +25000 Todd Gilliland, +25000 Corey Lajoie, +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event can be viewed on FOX and radio coverage will air on MRN.