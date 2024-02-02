NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Modified Feb 02, 2024 20:20 IST
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The high-octane NASCAR Cup Series season is right around the corner. This weekend marks the beginning of the 2024 Cup season with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The exhibition race will lead up to the Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying races on February 15 and the official Cup Series kick-off with the season’s first points race, the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18.

The green flag drops on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET inside the LA Coliseum.

A total of 36 drivers have entered the Clash and only 23 will contest over 150 laps in the main event at the 0.25-mile-long asphalt oval in this week’s Cup race. Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum returns to the LA Coliseum for the third consecutive year.

Heading to LA Coliseum, the winner of last year’s Busch Light Clash Martin Truex Jr. stands at the top of the betting odds, at +750, to win Sunday’s exhibition race, according to CBS Sports.

Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell stands in second place in the odds table at +900 to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson at +950, two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch at +1000, and 2021 Cup champion Joey Logano at +1100 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s exhibition race.

Opening odds for the 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Take a look at the odds for all 36 drivers competing at the LA Coliseum:

  1. Martin Truex Jr., +750
  2. Christopher Bell, +900
  3. Kyle Larson, +950
  4. Kyle Busch, +1000
  5. Joey Logano, +1100
  6. William Byron, +1100
  7. Denny Hamlin, +1100
  8. Ryan Blaney, +1200
  9. Chase Elliott, +1400
  10. Brad Keselowski, +1500
  11. Tyler Reddick, +1800
  12. Ryan Preece, +1800
  13. Ross Chastain, +2000
  14. Chase Briscoe, +2000
  15. Bubba Wallace, +2200
  16. Chris Buescher, +2500
  17. Austin Dillon, +2500
  18. Alex Bowman, +2500
  19. Josh Berry, +2500
  20. Ty Gibbs, +2800
  21. Erik Jones, +5000
  22. Noah Gragson, +6500
  23. Carson Hocevar, +7500
  24. Daniel Suarez, +8000
  25. John Hunter Nemechek, +8000
  26. Austin Cindric, +10000
  27. Justin Haley, +12500
  28. Michael McDowell, +15000
  29. Harrison Burton, +20000
  30. Daniel Hemric, +20000
  31. Zane Smith, +20000
  32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
  33. Kaz Grala, +25000
  34. Josh Williams, +25000
  35. Todd Gilliland, +25000
  36. Corey Lajoie, +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event can be viewed on FOX and radio coverage will air on MRN.

